7 Times the Teletubbies Made TV a Much Weirder Place

As news emerges that Netflix is planning to reboot the Teletubbies this November, narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess, there have been mixed reactions. Some are pleased to see this ’90s favourite of kids’ TV – which has attained cult status over the years – returning once again, while others still find the show too creepy and psychedelic.

Regardless of how you feel about this children’s TV classic, the Teletubbies have certainly provided us with some weird moments over the years. Let’s activate our antennae and take a look at our tummy screens as we relive these surreal Teletubbies appearances “again, again!”

When an episode got banned

Back in 1997, one of the original episodes of the Teletubbies featured a section called The Lion and The Bear, in which a cut-out lion on wheels chases a cut-out bear on wheels (voiced by none other than British sitcom royalty Penelope Keith). The cinematography and music was deemed so unsettling that some countries found it unsuitable for children and subsequently banned it. The BBC had to create a revised version, but even that was still banned in the US.

When they were almost Christmas Number One

Back in December 1997, a jaunty remix of the Teletubbies theme song was released and topped the charts for two weeks, earning enough sales to be certified double platinum, and becoming the fifth bestselling single of the whole of 1997.