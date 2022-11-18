The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24: Series Finale Release Time and Season Recap

The end is almost here. The Walking Dead, the show that wanted to live forever, is now coming to a close…sort of. Though the series based on Robert Kirkman’s long-running zombie comic of the same name is airing its series finale on Nov. 20, the franchise itself will carry on in the form of numerous spinoffs.

Still, spinoffs or no, this is a fairly big moment in genre TV history. First premiering on Halloween night 2010, The Walking Dead was an instant ratings success for AMC and remained as such for much of its 11 seasons. It helped usher in a new era of fandom-friendly television for its network (which was coming off big prestige hits like Mad Men and Breaking Bad) and helped bring zombies back into the mainstream. With the 24th episode of its 11th season, The Walking Dead will finally be calling it quits.

It’s been quite the ride for undead soap opera. Like many other TV shows that reach double digit season-orders, it cycled through several show runners (starting with Frank Darabont, before moving on to Glen Mazzara and Scott Gimple before settling on Angela Kang for the past few seasons). It also featured quite a few notable casting shakeups, losing its main character Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) midway through season 9 and saying goodbye to other heavy hitters like Michonne Hawthorne (Danai Gurira), Glenn (Steven Yeun), and even Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs).

The show’s final season has focused on its central collection of post-apocalyptic survivors, led by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), as they struggle to overcome the authoritarian nightmare of a community known as The Commonwealth. Here is when you can expect to watch the final episode and a brief recap of everything that’s happened in season 11 thus far.