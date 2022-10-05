The Handmaid’s Tale: The Waterfords’ First Handmaid Exposed Gilead’s Lies From the Start

Serena made her choice, and it’s testament to the supremacy of Elisabeth Moss in this show’s titular role that for a second, it was easy to mistake that choice for June Osborne. Not so. Before June, the Waterfords had another Handmaid, the first “Offred”, a character who proves much more important to this story than her screentime suggests.

Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum

In Season 1, Episode 4 ‘Nolite te bastardes carborundorum’, June discovered that Latin phrase scratched into the wood panelling of her bedroom closet at the Waterford house. Even without understanding its meaning, she recognised the phrase as a message of support and thanked its anonymous writer for her bravery, as the written word is one of many things forbidden to women in Gilead.

Forbidden in public, that should say. Privately, Fred Waterford was partial to illicit games of Scrabble with the women he and his wife held hostage and raped. During one such game in Season 1, June asked Fred to translate the Latin phrase she’d read. He explained that it’s a schoolboy joke meaning something like “Don’t let the bastards grind you down” and asked where she’d heard it. “From a friend,” said June. Fred then asked if June knew “her”, meaning the first Offred, to whom he’d presumably taught the words from his Latin schoolbook during a clandestine meeting just like this one.

“What happened to her?” June asked the Commander. “She killed herself,” said Fred. “Hung herself from the ceiling, I don’t know. I suppose she found her life… unbearable.” “And you want my life to be bearable?” June asked, to which Fred answered “I would prefer it.”

At this point in the story, June has has been locked in her bedroom for two weeks as a punishment from Serena for failing to get pregnant. The first Offred’s suicide has just given June a key. She suggests to Fred that further imprisonment might cause her to give up just like her predecessor, and coyly threatens him with the possibility of taking her own life. Fearing another scandal if he were to lose a second precious Handmaid to the same fate, Fred gets the message and June is allowed out of her room.

What Did Fred Think Would Happen?

That’s twice June’s predecessor has extended an arm of sorority from beyond the grave, once by inspiring June’s sense of rebellion (she later scratches the words “You are not alone” into the closet wall, “for the next girl”) and once by giving her a bargaining chip to leverage against Fred. Because the first Offred’s suicide was injurious to Commander Waterford – not necessarily personally (Margaret Atwood’s narrator in The Handmaid’s Tale novel wryly sums up his feelings: “If your dog dies, get another”) but politically. The first Offred’s suicide was a scandal and the reason it happened was an open secret.