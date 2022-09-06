The Bittersweet Roswell, New Mexico Finale Leaves Fans With Hope

Between that and the “I married my high school sweetheart” comment from Michael, it’s a reminder of how far they truly have come as individuals and together. Alex has struggled with being a “Manes Man” and facing his family’s dark legacy since the very beginning, so him taking Guerin as a last name is his way of finally freeing himself and letting go of that pressure as they start their life. Their children will never have to face the same struggles that their fathers did growing up, and won’t have to bear the weight of the Manes name.

Their final scene is a beautiful one, watching the two newlyweds hold hands before they drive off in their “just married” truck. Alex and Michael are getting out of there, even if we don’t know for how long or if they’re ever coming back to Roswell. All that really matters is that they will have each other as they build a home together.

Since the finale is only the length of a regular episode, we don’t get as much time as we should with Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles), but after last episode’s big kiss and their one-on-one scene together, we can officially say they’re “endgame.” The dialogue between the two is short and sweet, simply promising to audiences that this is only the beginning for the couple. They have finally acknowledged that what they want is each other. It’s just a shame we can’t see what this next chapter in their relationship looks like because watching it slowly build these past few seasons has been priceless.

Even though Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Parsons) do get engaged by the end of the episode, after another failed proposal attempt from Liz this time, it’s impossible not to feel heartbroken at how everything unfolds. One has to wonder, would Max still have gone back to Oasis if the writers knew this was the end of the story? Would Liz have gone with him rather than staying behind in Roswell? It feels so bittersweet, watching as these two characters that we’ve rooted for since the beginning say goodbye the same way we are being forced to. However, the decision isn’t out of character for either of them, saving his home planet is Max’s destiny and denying it would go against who he is.

To end the show with these two makes sense and their last look to each other is a breathtaking shot. There’s so many beautiful sentiments in their conversation as Max slips the ring on her finger and Liz shares her realization that love is just a “constant state of breaking and remaking.” Their relationship has evolved enough throughout the series that their love will survive the distance across the universe He is going to come back and marry her. So even if we don’t get to see it on screen, we know they will reunite and start a life together eventually.

Couples aside, the hardest part of this series finale might be having to watch the Pod Squad’s goodbye. Max giving Michael his typewriter as a wedding gift then telling him that his destiny is with Alex is the perfect way to assure Michael that he needs to put himself first this time and allow himself to accept that he is finally home instead of chasing more answers. It’s no secret Max has always been known as the protector of those he loves, especially his siblings, so watching him pass his Sheriff badge to Isobel is brutal. A future where the three of them are separated for any amount of time is devastating to think about.