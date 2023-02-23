The Ark Episode 4 Review: We Weren’t Supposed to Be Awake

This The Ark review contains spoilers.

It appears The Ark went for the old “space hallucinations” episode quite early in its run. There’s a reason this trope is such a staple of sci-fi storytelling, of course; exposing the fears and fantasies of the crew members reveals a lot about their personalities with very little effort. The problem is this method often emphasizes quantity over quality, and such is the case with “We Weren’t Supposed to Be Awake,” an episode that uncovers more mysteries that aren’t quite as compelling as those that are in the process of being solved.

It’s all well and good, for example, to learn that Garnet is a clone and not a bloodthirsty murderer. The genetic manipulation performed on her and her sister may have been unethical, but it makes sense given the dire circumstances on Earth and the uncertainties involved in colonizing another planet. And obviously Garnet’s immunity to the toxin in the comet water provided a convenient if somewhat implausible resolution to this week’s The Ark. All that is understandable.

But hidden among the enlightening character moments are hints of a conspiracy within the officer ranks, revealed by the spectral Susan Ingram as she reminds Baylor that he needs to find “like-minded” people among the remaining crew. The fact that she recommends Lieutenant Lane suggests a certain fundamentalism may be at play, but it’s super vague and not all that compelling. Frankly, making sure Baylor doesn’t hurt Alicia is probably more important to fans, even though he seems to have dismissed Susan’s wishes in the end.