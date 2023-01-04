Syfy’s The Ark Gets Release Date, First Trailer (Exclusive)

Of all the places to be lost, space is pretty high up on the list of undesirable locations. Becoming adrift in the near-infinite nothingness of the universe is a provocative concept, so much so that one of the most iconic sci-fi TV series ever just went ahead and named itself after it.

Becoming lost in space isn’t the only thing to fear among the stars, however. For instance: what if you know where you’re going but lack the adequate life-sustaining resources to get there? That is the question at the center of Syfy’s next original series, The Ark.

Premiering Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy, The Ark brings a simple, yet horrifying situation to the table. Per the official Syfy synopsis: “The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.“

That’s right: something catastrophic destroys much of Ark One, leaving the ultimate survival of its remaining inhabitants (not to mention the human race at large) in question. Just how catastrophic is the something that Ark One encounters? We’re glad you asked! We have some exclusive video evidence of that carnage to present in the form of the The Ark‘s first trailer. Watch below …