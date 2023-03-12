SXSW 2023 TV Preview and Schedule: The Best Shows to Watch at the Festival

American Born Chinese is more than just a reunion for Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, and Stephanie Hsu, though fans of the movie will likely also connect with the themes of identity, family, and belonging in this series. American Born Chinese is an action-packed coming-of-age story that follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang) as he struggles with his identity at school and at home. But not only does Jin have to contend with the messiness and drama of high school and discovering who he is as a person, but he also becomes entangled in a battle between the gods of Chinese mythology after befriending a foreign exchange student from Taiwan.

Beef

March 18 – 4 pm at Paramount Theatre

Beef is not about Steven Yeun and Ali Wong starting a cattle ranch together (though we’d watch that too), but is instead about the explosive aftermath of an incident between their characters, Danny and Amy. The “beef” between their characters begins with road rage but won’t take long to escalate over the course of the 10-episode series. The feud between Danny and Amy becomes about so much more than their brief moment of anger on the road as we learn about the pressures of their daily lives and what led them to take this singular moment so seriously. Beef is a dark comedy full of twists and turns and surprisingly moving moments that let Yeun and Wong truly shine.

The Big Door Prize

March 11 – 2:45 pm at Stateside Theatre

What would you do if you found a machine that could tell you your purpose in life? Would you eagerly accept the answers it gave or skeptically wonder how it could know so much about you and your potential? In The Big Door Prize, a small town has to ask themselves these same questions when a mysterious machine called “Morpho” appears within the town’s general store, promising to reveal each person’s true potential in life. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize is a heartfelt look at humanity and how even just the possibility of a new life can inspire both small and large changes within a person, like quitting your job as a doctor to become a magician or simply deciding to make behavioral changes to maintain your current relationship. Normally this is the kind of thing that you might expect from an episode of Black Mirror, but it seems as though this series is approaching this concept with wonder and curiosity rather than fear and terror.

Demascus

March 14 – 2 pm at Stateside Theatre