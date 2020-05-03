Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale Will Complete the Rise of the Empire

But Ahsoka and Rex are still trapped on a Republic ship full of mind-controlled soldiers trying to kill them. According to the synopsis for “Victory and Death,” their escape from Order 66 will be the major focus of the episode: “Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.”

Thanks to the Rebels animated series, which bridges the gap between the Original and Prequel Trilogies and also serves as a pseudo-sequel to The Clone Wars, we know that Ahsoka and Rex will live to fight another day by the time credits roll in “Victory and Death.” But wherever they escape to, they will be returning to a completely different galaxy.

The four-part finale of The Clone Wars has crossed over with Revenge of the Sith in crucial ways. Besides showing us Order 66 from Ahsoka’s perspective, there have also been references to Jedi Council meetings from the movie, Obi-Wan’s mission to Utapau, and Anakin’s troubling new role as Palpatine’s eyes and ears but also as a spy for the Jedi Order. “Victory and Death” is primed to show us the final act of Revenge of the Sith from Ahsoka’s perspective. She’ll have to navigate the rise of the Empire, the grim result of the Clone Wars.

Some questions could remain, though. With Rebels set almost 20 years after the fall of the Republic and the Jedi Order, there will still be a gap left between the end of The Clone Wars and the start of the sequel series. What did Ahsoka and Rex get up to during this time? Where did Maul go and how was he able to continue his criminal empire after his defeat on Mandalore? Rebels teased some of these untold stories throughout its run, but much of these characters’ lives during the “golden age” of the Empire remains a mystery.

Will we get more stories set during the Dark Times (the name used to describe the era when the Empire ruled unopposed before the Rebel Alliance was organized) now that The Clone Wars is at its end?