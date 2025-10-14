So Long and Thanks For All The Shlorp: Solar Opposites Cast Says Goodbye

Though Solar Opposites season 6 is the most refined version of itself, the show still takes place in a world in which anything can happen and it’s not easy to bring a series of infinite possibilities to an end. Additionally, Solar Opposites stands out from its peers through interweaving side-stories that have curiously taken over the narrative. The final season is tasked with providing closure for not only the Solars, but for the sprawling Wall and SilverCops narratives as well.

“[The writers] have really thrown everything at it between the Wall and the SilverCops being back,” praises Dan Stevens, the voice of Korvo. “But even when you take away the sci-fi gimmick and superpowers, it’s all about family. Solar Opposites puts the family first and that really goes a long way. Whatever struggles they’re having, they’ve always got each other. I love that about the show.”

Stevens was a later addition to the Solar Opposites cast. An accomplished dramatic actor and genre star, appearing in everything from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to Beauty and the Beast and Downton Abbey, Stevens may not be the first name that comes to mind for a bossy alien overlord, but he makes the part his own and has become an essential ingredient for Solar Opposites’ success.

“I love doing it,” says Stevens of voice acting. “It’s something I definitely want to do more of. If not with Solar Opposites, then hopefully somewhere else. I really adore it.” Some of Korvo’s biggest developments in Solar Opposites’ final season involve his tender romance with Terry. “The Terry/Korvo relationship has truly been a highlight for me. It’s maybe the first queer extraterrestrial relationship on television… I need to fact check that.”

Middleditch takes an equal amount of pride in the beautiful love story that’s formed between these two characters and how far Terry has come. This final season gives Terry an actual career path as his passion for Korvo spills over into harlequin “romantasy” novels. What started as a gag between Terry and Korvo has blossomed into a truly aspirational and boundary-breaking relationship. “Through all these trials and tribulations, he finds this beautiful, unexpected love,” says Middleditch. It’s one of the many ways in which Solar Opposites takes well-trodden tropes and uses them to subvert expectations. Terry and Korvo’s bond has become Solar Opposites’ beating heart and a source of sincerity that’s spread to the rest of the series.

These final episodes celebrate the Solars’ family values and an inherent optimism to the series’ anarchy. Looking back on the season, Jesse Opposites actress Mary Mack can’t help but feel fulfilled over what these episodes accomplish, and hopes that fans feel the same way. “I’m really proud of the writers for pulling all this positive love out of what could easily turn into chaos with a family of aliens. They pull a real strong message out of it all.”