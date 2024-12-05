Shetland Series 9 Episode 5 Review: Rossi’s Flashbacks Belong in Another Show

Ian Hart’s Rossi cut a sorry figure both in the flashbacks and now, needled by his guilt at putting Annie in danger and having unfairly put the blame on her. Now we know what’s behind his unusual interest in little Noah Bett. He’s so ashamed of how he treated Annie that he sees solving her murder as a kind of reparation. Noah’s still the only witness to the shootings, and is the key to unlocking what happened that night.

He’s an unreliable witness, that poor wee bed-wetting mite. First, Noah says he slept through the whole thing, and now he’s plagued by nightmares about being eaten by a lizard up at the scene of the murder. And what should we make of his explosive outburst at Ian? The out-of-control emotions of a grieving child, or a more sinister indication that all is not well in the mind of Noah Bett?

If Noah did pull the trigger, then we’re a little closer to seeing where may have got his little hands on the gun. Lisa Friel and Kyle Frost arrived on Shetland nine months ago, on the run after committing a (thankfully victimless) drive-by shooting in Manchester. They brought the weapon with them, and perhaps that was what Annie and Lisa argued about at the homeless shelter on the afternoon of the murders. If Annie took the gun from Lisa and was planning to hand it in to Tosh the next day, it would have been in her car when she and Noah drove away from that ceilidh on Friday night.

Just three days have passed since then in the world of the investigation, but doesn’t it feel like three months? So much has happened: Ian’s arrest and attack. The lab. Angus. The whole sad business with the Harris family. Astrid running away. Tosh’s estrangement from and reunion with Donnie, finding out that Rossi is a wrong’un… (Speaking of that, do you think Thames House’s Rob Harding got his flights from London to Shetland on expenses? Because they may need to restate their “That could definitely have been a Zoom call” policy.)

And now, the latest twist involving Karin Jakobson, another spy, it turns out. Annie and Rossi’s flashbacks were key to grasping the enormous coincidence on which this episode pivoted: the rogue Swedish intelligence agent who’d shot Annie in London years before was now living in Annie’s remote Shetland home town. What are the chances? Because Karin had an IP address-based alibi for the night of the murders though, unmasking Karin Jakobson as “Brutus” didn’t lead to finding Annie and Anton’s killer.

Realising that all this action has been squeezed into such a short space of time makes it easier to forgive Ruth her ‘bad cop’ attitude in the interrogation room. I get punchy after having a dentist and a hair appointment in the same week, so she and Tosh must be running on fumes by now. Still, it’ll soon be wrapped up and then with any luck, the show will leave the genre-hopping behind and get back to normal for the already-commissioned series 10.