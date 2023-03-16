Shadow and Bone Season 2 Ending Explained

Though the Sun Summoner tracks down and slays the Sea Whip within Season 2’s first two episodes, her search for the third creature takes much longer—or, at least it does until the Darkling’s mother Baghra informs her that the Firebird isn’t an animal so much as a bloodline, passed down through the offspring of Morozova’s children. Baghra knows this because she herself is his daughter and it is her sister who was once the Firebird. (Morozova resurrected the girl in the same way he did the Stag and the Sea Whip, after Baghra lost control of her powers and killed her as a child.) That bloodline, she says, has passed to Mal—it’s the reason he’s always been able to track animals so well and to always find his way back to Alina. He’s the Firebird, and the final amplifier.

Alina Brings Down the Shadow Fold But Has to Kill Mal In The Process

Although Alina declares that she won’t kill Mal in order to claim the third amplifier no matter what it costs her (or her country) when he’s grievously injured during her battle with the Darkling in the heart of the Fold he insists that she stab him in order to access his power. Reluctantly she does and unleashes a wave of light that literally tears down the massive walls of the Shadow Fold, reuniting Ravka for the first time in hundreds of years. But her victory comes at a price, and Mal dies in her arms.

Though Alina begs Heartrender Nina Zenik to revive her dead love, things look pretty hopeless. Or at least they do until she remembers Baghra’s dire warnings about the dangers of using the dark magic known as merzost and the price of accessing such power (which Grisha view as an abomination). That she does it anyway is a sign of the depth of her love for Mal, but it is an uncomfortable affirmation that Alina is perhaps more like the Darkling than she’s ever wanted to admit. What her decision to resurrect Mal will cost her is a question the show leaves future seasons to answer, but it is one of the first of many big twists that will likely shock book readers.

(In Bardugo’s novels, Mal is revived by Heartrenders Tolya and Tamar, who claim that it was only possible because of his status as an amplifier.)

Does The Darkling Survive?

Alina and Mal face off with the Darkling in the heart of the Shadow Fold, near the ruins of the house where Aleksander once experimented with merzost and lost control of it in the first place. Alina finally manages to perform a light-based version of the Darkling’s favorite magical attack—known as the Cut—and deal a damaging blow to her former mentor/potential love interest when he tries to kill Mal and claim his Firebird power for himself.

An injured Darkling begs Alina to join him one last time—after gloating over Mal’s death, probably not the move! —insisting that she needs him because the people of Ravka will never turn on her as long as there is a worse monster lurking in the world for them to fear. (And, to be fair, the Season 2 finale doesn’t entirely disprove this argument, so I’m hoping it’s something we come back to in any potential Season 3.) But Alina rejects him and deals him a fatal blow with the shadow-destroying Neshyener Sword.