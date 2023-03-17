Shadow and Bone Cast: Meet the New and Returning Grishaverse Characters

Archie Renaux is Malyen “Mal” Oretsev

Alina’s best friend since childhood, Mal serves as a tracker for the First Army before deserting to help Alina stop Kirigan and take down the fold. Even though they spend a lot of season 1 apart, he and Alina clearly mean a lot to each other, and he’s proven to be a loyal ally and friend even as their lives have drastically changed. Mal is played by Archie Renaux, who you might also recognize from Voyagers, Morbius, and Catherine Called Birdy.

Freddy Carter is Kaz Brekker

Kaz Brekker is the leader of the Crows of Ketterdam and a savvy thief. Kaz is the one who discovers Dreesen’s job in season 1 and convinces Inej and Jesper to come along with him. Given that they pissed off mob-boss Pekka Rollins before they left Ketterdam by stealing the job from him, and that they’re now returning without Alina, there’s no telling what awaits Kaz and the Crows when they get home. Kaz is played by Freddy Carter, who has also appeared in Wonder Woman and Pennyworth.

Amita Suman is Inej Ghafa

Inej is a skilled spy thanks to her family’s background in trapeze and acrobatics. Inej was separated from her family at a young age and sold into indentured servitude at a brothel in Ketterdam. Though she is mostly allowed to move about the city as she wishes, Kaz had to provide collateral to the brothel that owns her before she could go with the Crows across the Fold. Hoping that this job would give her the money to buy her freedom, it’s unclear whether the jewels from Alina will be enough to free her, get the Crow Club back, and pay off any enemies they’ve made. Amita Suman plays Inej, and actor you may recognize from her role in The Outpost or her brief appearances in Doctor Who and The Sandman.

Kit Young is Jesper Fahey

A member of the Crows, Jesper Fahey is a skilled marksman and sharpshooter, though he’s also a bit impulsive and has a small gambling problem. His heart is in the right place though, and is one of the few people that can break through Kaz’s rough exterior. Jesper is played by Kit Young, who has also appeared in The Origin and The School for Good and Evil.

Danielle Galligan is Nina Zenik

Nina Zenik is a Ravkan Heartrender who was originally loyal to Kirigan, but decides to forge her own path. She was scheduled to meet Arken and the Crows in order to help them gain entry into the Little Palace, but was captured by Fjerdan Grisha hunters called Drüskelle before they made it to her. Despite his background as a Drüskelle, Nina grows close with Matthias after they’re stranded together by a shipwreck. When she’s discovered by Grisha loyal to Kirigan, she has to lie and say that Matthias is a slaver in order to keep him from being killed instantly, causing him to lose trust in her. Nina is played by Danielle Galligan, who you might recognize from her appearances in Game of Thrones, Krypton, and The Great.

Sujaya Dasgupta is Zoya Nazyalensky

Zoya is a Grisha Squallor loyal to Kirigan and fiercely jealous of Alina’s closeness to him when they first meet. However, after losing her family in West Ravka when Kirigan expands the Fold, she betrays him and helps Alina defeat him. Zoya and Alina may not be the best of friends, but Zoya at least realizes that Kirigan isn’t the saint everyone thinks he is and that Alina is probably their best chance at stopping him. Sujaya Dasgupta plays Zoya, an actor you may recognize from Shantaram, Guilt, or Ghosts.