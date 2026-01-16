Robert Picardo Created His Star Trek Character’s Best Quirk By Accident

This article contains spoilers for the two-part premiere of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is, by necessity, a forward-looking sort of property, what with its focus on the students who’ll become the next generation of Federation officers and the politically complex world they’ll inhabit. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have plenty of connections to what has come before. It’s set during the aftermath of The Burn, a crippling, galaxy-wide event introduced in Star Trek: Discovery, and features several familiar faces from that series, including Tig Notaro (Jett Reno) and Oded Fehr (Admiral Charles Vance). But the person old school Trek fans are almost certainly most excited to see is Robert Picardo, who reprises his Star Trek: Voyager role as the Emergency Medical Hologram Mark I, or, as he is better known, the Doctor.

A beloved figure in Trek history, the Doctor fills the traditional role of a not-quite-human (or vaguely human-adjacent) figure who must learn about things like humanity and emotion from his proximity to his inevitably messy colleagues. His journey was a bit different than most in the sense that he is not technically alive in the strictest sense, but the lessons were still very similar. Now in the 32nd century, sentient holograms aren’t nearly as groundbreaking as they were when Picardo and his Doctor were first introduced. (Heck, the Academy just enrolled its first holographic cadet!) But the EMH himself has changed in the eight centuries since the last time we saw him, and part of his Starfleet Academy arc will inevitably involve unraveling the myriad of ways he’s grown and changed in the interim. Such as fully embracing his inner performer.

One of the most delightful callbacks in the first two episodes of Starfleet Academy revisits the Doctor’s longstanding love of opera. During his Voyager days, his singing wasn’t particularly impressive. In fact, it seemed to annoy most people whenever he brought it up. But while Picardo sings his own arias onscreen, his character’s affection for the genre actually came about by accident.