Remembering DC’s Strange First Attempt at Vigilante in the Arrowverse

Even though Chris Smith is the only one named in the title of the series, Peacemaker is really an ensemble show about the group of misfits who bond together under the name the 11th Street Kids. And the standout of the 11th Street Kids is Adrian Chase, an absolute psychopath who is somehow also a big sweetie, played by Freddie Stroma.

Stroma steals every scene that he’s in, making Vigilante a fan favorite. But he isn’t the first person to bring Vigilante to live action. Before James Gunn‘s DC Universe, a variation of Vigilante appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of CW series Arrow, an appearance that illustrates just how far DC media has come in less than a decade.

Fans of Peacemaker would be very surprised if they go back to visit the Adrian Chase who pops up in season five of Arrow. Unlike the crazed weirdo who memorizes animal facts and berates his poor mom, the Adrian of Arrow is a handsome district attorney, played by Josh Segarra. Chase quickly bonds with Oliver Queen, who serves as the mayor of Star City when he’s not punishing evildoers as Green Arrow. The two need to rely on one another because there’s a new masked man in the city, a violent new force is on the streets, one who kills villains without remorse.

Here’s where it gets tricky… by season five, Arrow had more or less shook off its original trappings as would-be Batman show, in which its rich boy with daddy problems turned masked creature of the night only distinguished itself from its Gotham counterpart in that he used a bow and arrow and killed people. The CW Oliver still didn’t feel much like the loud-mouthed liberal Ollie of the comics, but at least Arrow felt more like a superhero show willing to indulge in weird DC Comics lore.