Reacher Season 3 Just Teased One of Reacher’s Biggest Fights

This article contains spoilers through season 3 episode 3 of Reacher and mild spoilers for Lee Child’s novel Persuader.

Reacher has returned for a third season, taking the lone wolf hero on yet another thrilling adventure ripped from the pages of Lee Child’s novels. This time, the Prime Video series is adapting Persuader, a novel that follows Reacher as he infiltrates a crime family’s operation hoping to find a dangerous man from his past. As readers of this novel know, part of Reacher’s journey sees him go up against a man even larger than his own formidable size, and just as the book does, the series has already given us a taste of what this fight might look like.

From the moment that Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and Paulie (Olivier Richters) meet at the Beck’s, they appear to be at odds. Paulie seems intent on proving that he’s the bigger man (literally), and Reacher isn’t afraid to goad him a little. In the second episode of the season, “Truckin,’” Reacher and Paulie end up in the mansion’s home gym together. Paulie challenges him to a bench pressing contest, but Reacher convinces him that a true test of strength lies in Bavarian arm wrestling.

Reacher tells him to sit on a bench, hold out his arm in traditional arm wrestling fashion, and then put his hand in a fist, facing himself. Then Reacher stands in front of him and tries to pull his arm down. Despite giving it his all, Reacher has a hard time keeping their arms even let alone gaining any headway against Paulie’s strength. However, Reacher lets his hand go at just the right time, the momentum causing Paulie to punch himself in the face. Reacher of course insists that his hand slipped, but Paulie isn’t having it. Paulie stands and looks ready to kick Reacher’s ass, when Duke (Donald Sales) comes in just in time to get him to stand down.