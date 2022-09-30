Power Rangers Dino Fury’s Red and Gold Rangers Talk Season 2’s Big Twists

They’re getting what they’ve been thinking of having assumptions about. I’m very excited for everyone to see it.

Something that’s been overlooked when fans talk about Dino Fury is that you shot it at the height of the pandemic in 2020. What was that like, shooting in New Zealand which handled the pandemic very differently from other parts of the world? Plus, you’re going back there to shoot Cosmic Fury so you’ll be going back in a completely different world. Do you think that’ll change the experience?

CURRY: I consider our cast that went to New Zealand five of the luckiest people in the entire world at that time. Not only are we doing a dream job, but we’re doing it in the safest place on the planet. When we came out of the two weeks of isolation, we were able to just live a pretty much normal life in New Zealand. That was an extremely huge privilege that I tried my best not to take for granted because I knew what it was like back home. I knew what people were dealing with everywhere else. It was really an honor.

At first going and doing things that other people couldn’t, I felt a little guilty for. Then I said to myself, “I’m going to do these for the people who can’t do it. Whether or not that was the right thing to do it helped me sleep at night, I’ll say that much. But going back in the atmosphere we have now? It’s not going to be too much different. I feel really, really grateful for that.

FITE: It was new for me as well going over there. Thankful that no one in my family or anybody I knew suffered from COVID. I was leaving (in 2020) where it was terrible here in the United States, but to go somewhere where you were kinda free. I want to thank the country of New Zealand for settling everyone down. I know it’s not as big as the U.S., so it’s much easier, but I’m glad that they went on their lockdown before we got there.

We were the luckiest people. It was the perfect timing. Right before we got over there they had come off a three to four month lockdown. When we got there they lifted the lockdown. Out of the whole time we were filming we went on a three day lockdown and a seven day lockdown. That was really it. That was the entire time we were there. Then once we back from filming both seasons? They went on another lockdown because it had got bad in New Zealand. It was just perfect timing and I’m hoping for the same thing this time.