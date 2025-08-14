Peanuts: A Summer Musical Creators Take the Characters to Melodic Heights

“That had never been done in the 50 years of specials that Bill [Melendez], Lee [Mendelson], and my dad did,” Schulz declares. “They were never bold enough to try something like that because I don’t think my dad thought people liked his old art. Now, we look back on it and we love the old art. I feel honored that we could do that and show it to the public.”

Folds and co-composer Jeff Morrow had previously worked together on the 2022 Apple TV+ special Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, with both returning for A Summer Musical. Wiese felt both composers captured the jazzy spirit of Peanuts and the classic specials from the ‘60s associated with their composer Vince Guaraldi, without sounding dated.

“You think of Vince Guaraldi for a lot of the original Peanuts specials. That piano and small band is so important to the nostalgia and the feeling,” Wiese notes. “It’s something that Ben brings to it. He’s got the nostalgia and the feel for the Peanuts thing, but it’s a modern version for us that keeps the nostalgia. He’s the perfect musical identity for the Peanuts. We didn’t want to use an orchestra. We wanted to use his band, record it analog, and make it sound warm and not like a big Broadway musical.”

That spirit of collaboration was musical, with Folds admitting to getting chills when he saw the finished animation prepared by Wiese and his team set to his music as it evoked his own vision of the story. In writing songs for the more contemplative moments of the film, Folds was able to strike a careful balance with how the iconic character carried himself in song.

“I didn’t think about this exactly at the time, it was internal, but we’re getting a little too close to Charlie Brown and that needs to be dealt with because is Charlie Brown the kind of kid that you saw singing his heart out to you? Probably not! He’s a little more guarded,” Folds reflects. “When I was directing the wonderful child singer for Charlie Brown, he and I had to talk about that. Chuck is not a soul singer, he’s just not going to give you that much of himself. We have to meet him halfway. It was fun to build those emotions.”

In addition to working with the child performers singing for Charlie Brown and his friends, Folds appreciated getting to contribute the special’s more introspective and contemplative songs. More challenging was writing the up-tempo song “Leave It Better” which closes out the special, a cheerful number that Folds usually avoids stylistically. For the singer-songwriter, the key were the lyrics in the final verse as the gang admits doing their best might not always be good enough, with Charlie Brown asking the audience for luck.