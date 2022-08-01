Paper Girls Season 2: What To Expect

The Prioress Lives?

Adina Porter imbues the Prioress with equal parts charm and menace. We know hardly anything about the character other than she unwittingly became part of the war between The Old Watch and the STF Underground. The Prioress also seems to have an admiration for the brilliance of Tiffany, who apparently helped invent time travel at some point. (Although the Prioress’ actions in the finale seem to be influenced by directly undoing this). “I believe the future can be what we make it,” she declares, unwilling to accept fate or any pre-destination paradoxes. Although on death’s door the last time we see her, she could just be playacting in order to trick Grandfather. There is still so much we don’t know about her — for example, what’s up with her changing attitude towards KJ following her brother’s death at the youth’s hands? — so there’s plenty of story potential here. Any second season could see the Prioress trying to destroy the Old Watch from within while also trying to invent Tiffany from making time travel a reality.

Mac’s Sickness

Mac’s cancer is a huge narrative thread in both the comic and television versions of Paper Girls. She seems doomed by the disease, and despite all the time-hopping she endures it remains untreatable. Although something tells me that the television writers may take a less bleak route and find her a cure.

KJ and Mac’s Sexuality

KJ watching her future self kiss her college boyfriend is a graceful portrayal of the confusion and exhilaration of the coming out process. Mac seems like she is figuring herself out too, and this theme will carry on through the remainder of the series just as it did the comics.

The STF vs. The Old Watch

The lines between good and bad blur when it comes to the war between the STF and the Old Watch as both sides feel that they are in the right. There’s is a battle of ideology as much as a literal journey through the ages, and one that demands to be explored more because as it stands now neither side seems particularly great or noble. Larry is no hero, but he’s not a sandal-and-socked jerk like Grandfather either.

What are each group’s ultimate goals? How exactly did their battle begin? What is Grandfather’s deal and why is he in charge? These are questions that must be answered in future installments.

More Dinosaur Chomping

The Old Watch are apparently a bunch of hypocrites. For all of their talk of destroying the mix tape of the universe they also employ a pterodactyl as a pet/hench-dinosaur. This is super cool, because it means we will hopefully see more fantastic dino-related deaths in the future. Even if it doesn’t make a hell of a lot of sense story-wise.