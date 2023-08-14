Painkiller True Story And Where Is The Sackler Family Today?

It’s certainly a cathartic moment for an audience that just spent six episodes witnessing the human destruction that Richard’s company wrought … but it’s just that: a moment. It’s telling that this miniseries, based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article and Barry Meier’s book, has to turn to the realm of the fantastical to visit judgment on the Sackler family. It’s safe to assume that the real Richard Sackler didn’t get his ass kicked by The Ghosts of Vengeful Dad’s Past like Ebenezer Scrooge. That’s just a dramatization to cover up for the dismal reality of how this all really went down.

With that in mind, let’s examine how Painkiller leaves off its story and how the saga of Purdue Pharama and the opioid crisis have progressed since.

Did Painkiller Leave Anything Out About the Purdue Pharma Lawsuits?

In fairness to Painkiller, Richard’s ghostly beatdown isn’t the only way the show addresses the ending to the Sacklers’ story. Prior to that, the series makes time for the tried and true “here’s what happened next” postscript text. The entirety of that text reads:

In 2019, as a direct result of the multi-state lawsuits, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy. As part of a proposed settlement, the Sackler Family agreed to pay a settlement of 6 billion dollars. It is estimated that over 300,000 people have died over the past two decades from overdoses involving prescription painkillers like OxyContin. Over 40 people die in the US from prescription opioid overdoes every single day. As of March 2023, final approval for Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy is still pending. No member of the Sackler Family has been criminally charged in connection with the marketing of OxyContin or any overdose deaths involving the drug. The Sackler Family “is believed” to be worth over 11 billion dollars.

In broad terms, that indeed says most of what needs to be said about the end of Purdue Pharma and how the Sacklers avoided criminal liability. Of course, there are other places to look if you want more details regarding how the many Purdue Pharma lawsuits were settled. Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article and Barry Meier’s book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic (both linked above) are great starting points.

