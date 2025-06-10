The Most Inspiring Acts of Rebellion in The Handmaid’s Tale

Eden’s arc in The Handmaid’s Tale is arguably one of the series’ most tragic. She’s one of Gilead’s most pious young women, even after being married off to Nick at only 15 years old. She wants to be what Gilead wants her to be – a good wife, mother, and child of God. But when she realizes that she won’t get the love she wants from Nick, she runs away with a young Guardian named Isaac.

The two are unfortunately caught after Eden’s father turns them in. Gilead sentences them to death for infidelity, but even in their final moments, they refuse to repent for their so-called “sins.” Eden instead recites a Bible verse about love before the two are pushed into a pool and drowned. It turns out that Eden had had a secret Bible that she had read and annotated in depth, despite Gilead’s rules against women and girls reading and writing. She wanted to understand God through His word, wanted to find a husband that loved her in a Godly way, and yet Gilead killed her for it.

Eden was not a rebellious girl, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t an act of rebellion. She wanted the life that Gilead told her she should want, and yet because she didn’t go about it strictly by their rules, they killed her.

Serena Reading the Bible

Season 2 Episode 13 “The Word”

After Eden and Isaac’s execution, Serena worries about Nichole’s future in Gilead as a young girl. With the support of the other wives, she asks for an audience with the Commanders, to the surprise of her own husband. She asks for them to consider an amendment that would allow girls to read the Bible, so that they might better understand His word. But when it becomes clear that the Commanders are simply humoring her, she opens Eden’s Bible and reads a verse from it in front of them. At this point, she even has some of the wives leave her side in disgust.

For this “transgression,” Serena loses a pinky finger and realizes that Fred cares about his power more than her. With all of Serena’s cruelty toward June and her role in the rise of Gilead, it’s hard to give her credit for such a small thing. But it’s also important to recognize that this act was a catalyst in getting Serena to see the error in her ways and eventually leads her to letting June take Nichole out of Gilead. We don’t get the Serena we see in the final season, the Serena who gives up the Commanders’ flight to Mayday, without this small act of rebellion.