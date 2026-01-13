Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Trailer Teases Something Scarier Than Kong or Godzilla

Love them or hate them, there’s one thing that about the MonsterVerse upon which everyone can agree. The more monsters, the better. The MonsterVerse certainly has King Kong and Godzilla, as well as their assorted foes, and new creatures called MUTOs. But in its attempts to appeal to American blockbuster audiences and build a shared universe, the MonsterVerse has been sometimes a bit too focused on the humans, giving screen time that could be used on kaiju to Kyle Chandler’s family or Brian Tyree Henry’s podcasting.

The first season of the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters certainly suffered from that problem, even if one of those humans was played by Kurt Russell in the present and Wyatt Russell in the past. But the latest teaser for the show’s second season shows it will at least balance the human/monster scales by introducing a new monster, one that threatens even Godzilla and Kong.

The teaser, of course includes shots of our principal humans, all looking scared about the thing that’s approaching. These humans include Lee Shaw (played by Russell’s elder and younger), who appeared to have sacrificed himself at the end of season two, as well as Anna Sawai as Monarch scion Cate Randa, Kiersey Clemons as ex-Apex employee May Olowe-Hewitt, and Anders Holm as cryptozoologist Bill Randa.

But the big appeal is, of course, the monsters. We a few shots of Kong here, who was simply teased in the first season, and lots of Godzilla talk. Neither of those monsters seem to rouse as much intensity as the thing that’s coming, a massive squid-like creature we only see in brief silhouettes and close-ups, a creature dubbed Titan X.