Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Trailer Teases Something Scarier Than Kong or Godzilla
Monarch is back, but who is the new monster threatening the Earth this time?
Love them or hate them, there’s one thing that about the MonsterVerse upon which everyone can agree. The more monsters, the better. The MonsterVerse certainly has King Kong and Godzilla, as well as their assorted foes, and new creatures called MUTOs. But in its attempts to appeal to American blockbuster audiences and build a shared universe, the MonsterVerse has been sometimes a bit too focused on the humans, giving screen time that could be used on kaiju to Kyle Chandler’s family or Brian Tyree Henry’s podcasting.
The first season of the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters certainly suffered from that problem, even if one of those humans was played by Kurt Russell in the present and Wyatt Russell in the past. But the latest teaser for the show’s second season shows it will at least balance the human/monster scales by introducing a new monster, one that threatens even Godzilla and Kong.
The teaser, of course includes shots of our principal humans, all looking scared about the thing that’s approaching. These humans include Lee Shaw (played by Russell’s elder and younger), who appeared to have sacrificed himself at the end of season two, as well as Anna Sawai as Monarch scion Cate Randa, Kiersey Clemons as ex-Apex employee May Olowe-Hewitt, and Anders Holm as cryptozoologist Bill Randa.
But the big appeal is, of course, the monsters. We a few shots of Kong here, who was simply teased in the first season, and lots of Godzilla talk. Neither of those monsters seem to rouse as much intensity as the thing that’s coming, a massive squid-like creature we only see in brief silhouettes and close-ups, a creature dubbed Titan X.
The name Titan X brings to mind Monster X, a relatively new addition to Godzilla’s canon first introduced in 2004’s Godzilla Final Wars as that era’s big bad. In its final form, Monster X becomes Keizer Ghidorah, complete with three heads like the classic King Ghidorah design. In addition to the name, Titan X does have tentacles that resemble the tails of Monster X. Furthermore, King Ghidorah has already played a major role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, making some sort of return likely.
That said, the silhouette of Titan X better resembles Titanus Na Kika, a Kraken-like Titan created for the MonsterVerse. Na Kika hasn’t appeared yet in Monarch or in any of the MonsterVerse movies, but it was in the novelizations for King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as the comic book series Godzilla: Dominion, a prequel to that latter film. If that is Na Kika in the teaser, then we could be see a battle that’s a long time coming.
Whatever Titan X is, it’s presence on the show is a welcome one. The more big monsters that we have, the more those big monsters will fight. And if indeed season two of Monarch will focus more on Kong, then Na Kika will give the Eight Wonder of the World a true challenge, dragging him out to the deep.
A challenge to Kong is a pleasure to us all, as that means more time watching monsters slug it out and less time dealing with the petty problems of the people around them.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two arrives on Apple TV on February 27