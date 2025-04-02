Link Tank: How Spotify Is Changing the Nature of Podcasting

At South by Southwest we talked to a Spotify exec and two premiere podcasters about the future of the industry.

Put two podcasters in a room with a Spotify exec, and their infectious enthusiasm for long-form and short-form discussion content will quickly have you wondering where the medium is headed in the future. Such was the case at South by Southwest when we were visited in the Den of Geek studio by Spotify Senior Director of Content Partnerships Jordan Newman, who was flanked by two amazing hosts, Rachel Lindsay of Higher Learning and Morgan Absher of Two Hot Takes.

Absher and Lindsay talked a bit about how their shows, which air on Spotify in both audio and video format, grew and transformed in the past five years, undeniably influenced by the pandemic and the changing audience preferences. Newman also chimed in with his thoughts about how podcasting has changed since the early days and where things might be going. The trio’s shared love of the medium is on display throughout the video, and you won’t want to miss some of the cool stories that podcasting allows them to explore.

