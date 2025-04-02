Link Tank: How Spotify Is Changing the Nature of Podcasting
Spotify’s podcast focus for the future, Adolescence breaks records, a sneak peek at Sydney Sweeney’s latest, and more in the Link Tank!
At South by Southwest we talked to a Spotify exec and two premiere podcasters about the future of the industry.
Put two podcasters in a room with a Spotify exec, and their infectious enthusiasm for long-form and short-form discussion content will quickly have you wondering where the medium is headed in the future. Such was the case at South by Southwest when we were visited in the Den of Geek studio by Spotify Senior Director of Content Partnerships Jordan Newman, who was flanked by two amazing hosts, Rachel Lindsay of Higher Learning and Morgan Absher of Two Hot Takes.
Absher and Lindsay talked a bit about how their shows, which air on Spotify in both audio and video format, grew and transformed in the past five years, undeniably influenced by the pandemic and the changing audience preferences. Newman also chimed in with his thoughts about how podcasting has changed since the early days and where things might be going. The trio’s shared love of the medium is on display throughout the video, and you won’t want to miss some of the cool stories that podcasting allows them to explore.
Adolescence has managed to become one of Netflix‘s most popular series of all time in only three weeks on the streamer.
“The limited series amassed another 30.4M views from March 24 to 30, putting it at 96.7M views since its debut. That was good enough to land at No. 9 on the all-time Most Popular English TV list, bumping Bridgerton Season 2 from the list altogether and pushing Stranger Things 3 to tenth place.”
The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried were on hand at CinemaCon to share a scene and the trailer for the thriller.
“Sydney Sweeney joined director Paul Feig and her fellow The Housemaid stars at CinemaCon to share the tense first footage. Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar also hit the stage for the Lionsgate presentation Tuesday to promote the psychological thriller and reveal its trailer, which has not yet been publicly shared. Hitting theaters on Christmas Day, the movie has a script from Rebecca Sonnenshine that adapts the 2022 best-selling novel from author Freida McFadden.”
Kendrick Lamar fans will have to wait until 2026 to see his comedy collaboration with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.
“Kendrick Lamar’s untitled comedy won’t debut on America’s birthday after all. Paramount, the studio behind the closely guarded movie from Lamar and South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, has been delayed from July 4, 2025 to March 20, 2026… The change in release plans was announced ahead of CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theater owners that’s unfolding this week in Las Vegas.”