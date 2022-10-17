Interview with the Vampire Episode 3 Review: Is My Very Nature That of a Devil

The episode is entitled “Is My Very Nature That of a Devil,” and provides a unique examination of the pleasures and tortures of Darwinian extremism. “They came from apes, we came from them, we should be better than they are,” Louis reasons. But his mentor does not need morality to buoy his existence. This is what sets Anne Rice’s vampires apart from most other renderings, they are undiscriminating in their tastes, and offer the best argument against superheroes. When Louis suggests only killing those who need killing, Lestat asks “who are we to decide?”

As fascinating as a supernaturally powered gay, Black vigilante feeding on evildoers in the midst of the segregation of the Storyville section of New Orleans would be, Lestat is right. He ought to know, he is the least calculating evildoer in the entire state of Louisiana, while his partner keeps feeding on stray cats rather than give in to supernature. The battle between good and evil is better fought internally than against an army of slayers. Vampires, victims and vigilantes, oh my. Even the V for Vendetta director knows to parse his vowels.

The Marvel vampire hybrid superhero Blade would count himself lucky not to contend with Louis’ many nemeses. Regardless of his special acumen, the entrepreneurial provider of mortal sins’ white investors will never see him as equal, and his family considers him the stray sheep. “Here comes the ghost,” Louis’ niece yells when he shows up for a visit. “The devil walks at night,” his mother (Rae Dawn Chong) says, and it is the hardest assessment.

The newly turned vampire still loves his sister Grace (Kalyne Coleman) and his mother, but the family tortures him on his choice, nature, and what they believe to be a sin against nature, Louis’ sexuality is demonized in equal measure to his vampirism by the people he loves most. The ones he will outlive, well, in death.

Lestat promises a world of unrelenting pleasure, and sees no reason to place limits on instincts. This only adds to the underlying suspense of strained relationships. Jealousy is played very well by both Anderson and Reid, who come at it from different approaches. Lestat doesn’t taunt when he flaunts, he sees it as an invitation, even with the scent of the alpha male in his every breath. And yes, we see the vampires breathe, quite heavily very often. Louis’ encounter with his young soldier friend in the woods is about as hot as series television can get. It’s even better because it is stone cold-blooded.

On the other end of the spectrum is a very cool, hot-jazz scene, a piano duel between the Azalea club’s resident piano player Jelly Roll Morton (Kyle Roussel) and Lestat, a classical pianist with a mean left hand. This colors his sinister allure. He turns a minuet into a smokin’ vamp with a mean turnaround, but his motivation is not narcissistic. He does it for Louis, not himself. Louis pays it forward, clearing the air on the origin of the early jazz nugget “Wolverine Blues,” and letting us know Lestat can fill or clear a room with equal ease.