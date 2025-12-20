Netflix Has a House, And Yes, You Can Visit It: Inside The Netflix House Dallas Grand Opening

For years, studios and networks have constructed expensive, temporary activations at fan events like San Diego Comic-Con, or introduced touring experiences featuring beloved IP. As Netflix does, they went bigger, fittingly, in Texas, by letting fans step inside their favorite stories at a new 100,000-square-foot entertainment venue, Netflix House Dallas.

On Dec. 9th, Den of Geek attended the VIP opening of Netflix House Dallas; a sprawling immersive playground where the streamer’s biggest shows come to life. The Red Envelope entrance, a callback to the company’s origins as a DVD mailing service, at the Galleria Dallas is the entry way into an atrium of towering art installations featuring imagery from streaming hits like The Queen’s Gambit, Big Mouth, Wednesday, and One Piece, just to name a few. Guests are welcomed to eat, shop, play, and pose inside the worlds they’ve spent years binge-watching at home.

Although Netflix House Philadelphia’s opening marked the company’s first permanent attraction earlier in 2025, the streaming platform has spent the past five years experimenting with immersive, live events. In 2020, Los Angeles hosted a limited-time Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, which drew significant fan attention and encouraged Netflix’s Vice President of Experiences, Greg Lombardo, to further explore live, in-person attractions.

“For two decades, fans have welcomed us into their homes, and we thought it’s about time we welcome them into ours,” Lombardo tells Den of Geek from a plush couch inside of the Squid Game experience. “Netflix House is a chance for fans to get closer to all the different stories they love.”