Netflix Has a House, And Yes, You Can Visit It: Inside The Netflix House Dallas Grand Opening
Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and Squid Game: Survive The Trials highlight Netflix's latest offerings at the Netflix House Dallas.
For years, studios and networks have constructed expensive, temporary activations at fan events like San Diego Comic-Con, or introduced touring experiences featuring beloved IP. As Netflix does, they went bigger, fittingly, in Texas, by letting fans step inside their favorite stories at a new 100,000-square-foot entertainment venue, Netflix House Dallas.
On Dec. 9th, Den of Geek attended the VIP opening of Netflix House Dallas; a sprawling immersive playground where the streamer’s biggest shows come to life. The Red Envelope entrance, a callback to the company’s origins as a DVD mailing service, at the Galleria Dallas is the entry way into an atrium of towering art installations featuring imagery from streaming hits like The Queen’s Gambit, Big Mouth, Wednesday, and One Piece, just to name a few. Guests are welcomed to eat, shop, play, and pose inside the worlds they’ve spent years binge-watching at home.
Although Netflix House Philadelphia’s opening marked the company’s first permanent attraction earlier in 2025, the streaming platform has spent the past five years experimenting with immersive, live events. In 2020, Los Angeles hosted a limited-time Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, which drew significant fan attention and encouraged Netflix’s Vice President of Experiences, Greg Lombardo, to further explore live, in-person attractions.
“For two decades, fans have welcomed us into their homes, and we thought it’s about time we welcome them into ours,” Lombardo tells Den of Geek from a plush couch inside of the Squid Game experience. “Netflix House is a chance for fans to get closer to all the different stories they love.”
For Lombardo, accessibility is key. Netflix House requires no entry fee, with games and attractions priced between $10 and $39. At the Dallas location, guests can step into Stranger Things-themed areas, developed in collaboration with the Duffer Brothers and cast members, alongside separate attractions inspired by Squid Game.
At the Housewarming Party, Stranger Things stars David Harbour and Cara Buono were amongst the esteemed guests. They were struck by how closely the featured attraction, Stranger Things: Escape the Dark, resembled their on-set environment.
“You know what’s funny,” Harbour commented on the red carpet. “The vines they use in this house on the wall [are] the same exact vines we have [on set].”
Stranger Things: Escape the Dark indeed feels like stepping into the world of Hawkins. The 55-minute walk-through experience puts you on the search and rescue team with a flashlight and headset and sends you off into the dark to explore several locations in the fictional Indiana town. While we won’t spoil the plot, Escape the Dark borrows elements of a haunted house, escape room, and immersive theater. It’s so well constructed, down to every minute detail, that at points Hawkins begins to feel less like fiction and more like your own tortured reality.
The second headline experience, Squid Game: Survive The Trials, puts fans inside of the global hit, in a competitive and (mostly) family friendly game environment. These experiences were developed uniquely for Netflix House Dallas, while Philadelphia’s Netflix House features experiences headlined by Wednesday and One Piece. Each Netflix House is tailored to its location. In Dallas, Netflix partnered with local tradespeople and artists, providing nearly 300 jobs and creative opportunities to the area. Dallas-based muralist, Jeremy Biggers created the large-scale exterior mural for Netflix House, along with several artworks featured throughout the interior.
“Philadelphia and Dallas were great first cities for the pilots,” Lombardo says. “You have a big population of fans of entertainment, and in both cases, rich cultural cities where there’s art and a lot to do.”
“With Netflix House, you don’t have to hop on a plane,” Lombardo says. “You can come day in, day out [and] experience something new throughout the year. “We want to be a local destination. We want to be something you can come again and again throughout the year, whether it’s with your family or as a date night.”
At the Philadelphia location, a theater will stream Stranger Things season 5 finale on Dec. 31. In 2027, Netflix also plans to open a third House location in Las Vegas. Lombardo teased additional programming coming to Netflix House locations, including trivia nights, screenings, and live sporting events, some ticketed, others free to enter. At Galleria Dallas, customers can enter via giant Red Envelope or access the venue from inside the mall.
Although the venues are permanent, Lombardo says the offerings will continually evolve as new shows rise in popularity. The concept is modular by design and ready to be tweaked, even before the grand opening. The team rushed to include nods to the breakout sensation KPop Demon Hunters inside Netflix Bites. To that end, Lombardo hopes each visit feels different from the last, meaning the Netflix Houses will adapt alongside the platform’s original programming. For fans who might not have time for the full Squid Game or Stranger Things experiences, Replay, an arcade with customized games featuring various Netflix IP, such as The Floor is Lava and an NFL Blitz type button masher for Happy Gilmore 2, was a standout at Netflix House.
“We have to be able to move at the speed of the stories that come on service,” Lombardo says. “We have to be able to follow what fans love. You’ll see the space change throughout the year, whether it’s the featured experiences, the atrium, retail or the menu at Netflix Bites.”
While Stranger Things: Escape the Dark was the clear winner amongst the attendees of the VIP night, I’ll chalk winning red light, green light inside Squid Game as my own personal highlight. We didn’t just survive the trials, we thrilled.
“If we can give fans their hero moment in these experiences, then we’ve done our job,” Lombardo says.