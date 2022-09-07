How Tuca & Bertie Depicts the Grim Reality of Women’s Healthcare

She is passed from bee doctor to bee doctor, without getting any answers as to why she is in so much pain every month. After a montage that literally involves a group of doctors poking and prodding her, Tuca finally declares that enough is enough. She says that “my body is a galaxy, not just one planet”, and asks why the specialists can’t just work together to determine what’s wrong with her since her condition is affecting her whole body, not just a single part or system.

The bees’ song and dance reply is both funny and depressingly familiar. Essentially, because the doctors aren’t able to find the cause of her pain, they just shrug their shoulders and tell her it’s probably anxiety, and maybe she should just lose some weight. Tuca then insists on going to a real hospital that’s not run by bees, but even there the tests they run come back normal or inconclusive. Ultimately, Tuca ends the day defeated and still in pain, resigned to just keep pushing through this flare until it subsides and she finds a few days or weeks of relief.

What Tuca goes through in this episode has come to be known as “medical gaslighting.” “Medical gaslighting” occurs when a patient – usually a woman, non-binary person, or person of color – is dismissed or misdiagnosed by their doctor or another medical professional. It’s not that the patient believes that they know more than the doctor, but rather that the patient feels as though their concerns aren’t being addressed or taken seriously. When Tuca is passed from doctor to doctor at the bee facility, each one brushes off her concerns in a different way.

The first doctor that Tuca sees tries to have her rate her pain levels, not with anything quantifiable, but instead with a group of cartoon faces that have various expressions (and hats for some reason). Tuca quickly becomes confused and accidentally chooses one on the lower end of the pain scale. She is then almost instantly referred to an o-bee-gyn (the bee’s version of an obstetric gynecologist, naturally) who refuses to acknowledge any of Tuca’s symptoms that don’t have to do with her reproductive system. Even when she is finally transferred to a regular hospital, no one tries to help her figure out what her next steps could be since her tests and scans don’t reveal anything conclusive.

Just as the bees are quick to dismiss Tuca’s symptoms as psychosomatic or weight-related, so too are real-world physicians. Patients sometimes have to go through months or even years of what Tuca experiences before finding a doctor that can either help determine the cause of their symptoms or at the very least not be condescending when admitting that they don’t know what’s wrong. Research shows that diagnostic errors occur in one out of seven clinician visits primarily due to human-error or a lack of knowledge around certain conditions.

While I’ve thankfully never had bees for doctors, they are an astute representation of how the American healthcare system operates. In larger healthcare systems, doctors tend to be booked with back-to-back patients leaving them always busy and moving about, kind of like bees. Sometimes it feels as though they are trying to get through an appointment as quickly as possible, not necessarily because they don’t care, but because they are overworked and don’t have the time they should to provide more personal care to their patients. Like the hive hospital, the American healthcare system has its own absurd barriers to receiving care that leave patients suffering for way longer than they should.