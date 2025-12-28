How Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera Crafted Their Spy Duo in The Copenhagen Test

Simu Liu: Alexander begins the story from a place of extreme competency, but also very unfulfilled about where he’s at in his career. He’s someone who’s proven himself on multiple occasions but just doesn’t seem to be put up for advancement in the same way as some of his peers. We really wanted to start things off with a bang and open with a really strong sequence that shows the audience and the viewer exactly what the character is capable of.

You’re playing Alexander Hale, but you’re playing multiple versions of him. What’s it been like to find the many faces of Alexander in this while he’s still trying to have his own agenda?

SL: It’s easy to get caught in the different layers of how Alexander would act if nobody was watching versus if he knew someone was watching. It’s an endless spiral, and that’s what makes the show so juicy. We want the first watch to be compelling and propulsive, then once you understand how everything unfolds, you’ll go back and re-watch moments that tell you different things. A lot of my conversations with [showrunners] Jennifer [Yale] and Thomas [Brandon] are about how to be the right amount of confusing and get the audience to ask the right questions at the right time.

With such a high‑concept story where perspective is key, how are you, [and showrunners] Jennifer [Yale], and Thomas [Brandon] working together to keep that perspective clear for the audience?

SL: There’s a reason Hollywood adapts so much. It’s a little easier working with existing IPs because the creatives know what they’re looking for. The Copenhagen Test is an original idea Thomas came up with, and it’s been a privilege seeing it come to fruition. It’s been a long process of figuring out the lore and tone, with many iterations along the way. Seeing the evolution since I came on board has been really eye opening. Thomas has such a treasure trove of ideas, and it’s been incredible getting to work with him and Jen to bring those ideas to life.

When you were learning the special forces-style choreography for this show, what was the biggest adjustment for you as a performer?