Holly Hunter Explains Chancellor Ake (Including Why She Sits Like That)

Ake quite literally contains multitudes. She’s both an educator and a leader, a captain and a chancellor, and someone who remembers the heyday of the Federation and experienced life after The Burn that changed the galaxy forever. She’s both a touchstone of the past and a guide into the future, and it’s a dichotomy that no other character on the series’ canvas can match.

“The character is over 415 years old, so she’s lived an enormous amount of life. That affords her a unique perspective on everything,” Kurtzman said. “And because she was a mother and she lost a child, it gives her a unique perspective on what it means to raise the kids of Starfleet Academy, which also qualifies her to be a great chancellor. So, she’s a captain who is happy to walk around the bridge without shoes on, but the minute the chips are down, and something really goes wrong, she takes that chair with real authority.”

For Kurtzman, however, it’s her quirky irreverence and genuine emotion that make Ake both interesting in her own right and an effective teacher to the kids in her charge.

“As the chancellor of the school, I think [Ake] represents the things that were always my favorite things about the best teachers I had, which were that they were quirky and they thought differently,” Kurtzman said. “They didn’t think like everybody else did. And they would challenge you with interesting questions, and they would give you the tools to answer them yourself, but they would never give you the answer. So her irreverence, I think, was maybe born of that experience. But she’s a very emotional creature. And I think because Holly always grounds her performance in something emotionally real, it gives you freedom to do anything. You can go very broad when you have an actor who’s that anchored.”

Ake is largely unlike any other character we’ve met in this franchise before, save, perhaps, for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Pellia, a fellow Lanthanite and general weirdo. Surprisingly relaxed and low-key, Ake’s age is perhaps best reflected in the very particular ways she interacts with the world around her. Specifically, the fact that the Academy’s new chancellor seems positively allergic to sitting on chairs correctly, instead choosing to sprawl, lounge, and/or drape herself across virtually any surface she encounters. But, according to the woman who plays her, those choices are very intentional ones.

“Initially, it did come from the image of water, that I wanted her to be a kind of fluid character. I wanted to have a kind of feline thing in the physical world because I’m 420 years old, and what does that mean?” Holly Hunter said when asked about her character’s very specific way of moving about the world. “How could that manifest in a different way that would not just be flouting protocol because oh, I’m a rebel? It’s not as simple as that. It’s more selfish. It’s more interior, but the interior has been made totally not precious. It’s just part of her now. The barefoot thing was something that Alex had put in the script that I just loved, and it kind of snowballed from there. When I got on set, I saw how adventurous the furniture could be for me.”