70 Years Later, Gunsmoke Has Become The Most Unlikely Streaming Hit

In some ways, what we’re seeing with this report is simply what happens when an already popular legacy series becomes available on multiple streaming platforms. And while many production companies want their piece of the pie and use any exclusives they can find to encourage you to add their subscription service to your ever-escalating monthly costs, this is a pretty clear example of how individual series can benefit from being available on multiple platforms. It makes you wonder just how skewed metrics-driven media is and what kinds of projects we’re missing out on due to the perception that certain concepts aren’t as popular as they would be if they were simply more available. That said, you can imagine what Gunsmoke’s streaming numbers would look like if the show were available on Netflix?

But for the moment, let’s focus on the streaming service that has quickly become Gunsmoke’s home in terms of these reports: Paramount+.

Paramount+ Is a Little More Popular Than You Might Think

While Gunsmoke’s addition to the Peacock library seems to have helped put it over the top in terms of these rating reports, Paramount+ has long been the most reliable (measured) streaming source for the legacy show. You’re not alone if the mere mention of Paramount+ caused you to roll your eyes and recall just how flooded the streaming market has become. Paramount+ often ranks near the bottom of all streaming services due to its awful UI and bizarre content library. Few were surprised when Paramount+ recently posted a staggering $286M fourth quarter loss.

But Paramount+ has a couple of things going for it that may have helped draw in a Gunsmoke-eager crowd in recent weeks and months. Notably, Paramount+ was recently one of the major streaming homes for the NCAA tournament: an event that reportedly drew massive viewership numbers across various providers. Streaming services have long touted the importance of incorporating more live programming (one of traditional TV’s major remaining draws), and this certainly appears to be a case of live events lifting all boats.

Paramount+ is also available as part of the increasingly popular Walmart+ membership program. Even if you’re not willing to entertain the idea that there may be some crossover between the older heads of houses in many largely rural areas who may be interested in both a Walmart+ subscription as well as watching Gunsmoke, we again come back to the idea of availability being tied to appeal. The more excuses people have to subscribe to Paramount+, the more likely they are to find Gunsmoke.

So far as that goes, Paramount’s beleaguered streaming service does have one major draw in its library, and it just so happens to be Gunsmoke adjacent.