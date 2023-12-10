Every Power Rangers Christmas Episode Ranked

“I’m Jewish, but I suppose you could say Hanukkah came early.”

This makes Bridge the franchise’s only canonical Jewish Power Ranger, which is something the series needs more of. We also need more references to other holiday celebrations!

13. Power Rangers Megaforce

“The Robo Knight Before Christmas”

When Power Rangers moved to Nickelodeon with Samurai in 2011 up through the first season of Dino Fury in 2021, the franchise would almost always do Halloween and Christmas episodes that were largely clip shows. The problem with doing a Christmas episode clip show is that a large chunk of the story isn’t even about Christmas! So these clip shows rarely make for great episodes so we’ve got to judge these by their holiday framing segments.

And well, here we have Robo Knight accidentally shipped, along with donated gifts, to Africa where he shares stories of the Rangers’ exploits. It’s uncomfortable that a specific town or even country in Africa is not mentioned, simply that Robo Knight has been shipped to “Africa.” What, did the people of Harwood County donate gifts to the entire country? Plus the fact the concept of Christmas needs to be explained by Robo Knight to the people there is… Not great.

12. Special VHS Release: Alpha’s Magical Christmas

Sometimes, when I lie awake at night, I think about Alpha’s Magical Christmas. I ponder over Alpha’s kidnapping of children. I shudder at the memory of Alpha leading them into a white light. I’m denied the release of sleep as I ask myself, “Was Alpha leading those kids to the afterlife? Or simply sacrificing their souls to the then soon to be introduced Tigerzord?” (Thanks to Jeremy Simpson for introducing this thought into my head.)