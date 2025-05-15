Duster Review: Josh Holloway and J.J. Abrams Reunite for ’70s Thriller

Hayes and Ellis’ worlds collide, and she propositions him to be her mole for the FBI to take down Saxton and his entire crime syndicate. Unknown to her FBI allies, Hayes has additional motivations for wanting to bring Saxton down. Jim’s loyalty to his boss is frequently put to the test during the season’s perilous assignments, causing him to question his loyalty to Saxton. Hayes faces the same moral compass challenge as she is compelled to work outside the law and actively pursue information.

Despite the serialization of the plot, Duster bears a high-spirited eccentricity that works in its favor for most of the series. At least on Jim Ellis’ part, where it adopts the “mission of the week” episodic format. Every episode follows Jim going job to job for Saxton, which results in him either facing off against assassins or crime lords straight out of an ‘80s animation. Jim’s quests get unabashedly cartoonish to the extent that one episode features a stunningly animated dream sequence where Jim envisions himself in a Looney Tunes cartoon. When he’s not fighting in his orange Plymouth Duster, Jim’s wheelman missions involve him interacting with icons of 1970s pop culture, such as Colonel Tom Parker and Adrienne Barbeau.

Abrams and Morgan’s use of campy worldbuilding is largely attributable to the charismatic supporting actors who confidently embellish their roles, as opposed to the straight-laced nature of the two leads. Jim’s smooth persona, in particular, bounces off quirky characters, resulting in strong comedic moments. Some of my favorite scenes are when Jim fights with his stepmother Charlotte (Gail O’ Grady), who despises him to no end even though they both have a close bond with Wade the patriarch.

Duster‘s heart simply lies in how Jim and Nina navigate this kooky, crime world and their reliance on each other to thrive in their paths. Holloway’s smooth wit and personable bravado contribute to the show’s welcoming gravitas. Hilson on her part excels with a tough, self-assured backbone that adds so much charm to the conventional cop-criminal dynamic she and Holloway share.

It’s clear that Duster is a different engine from Lost, but Holloway hasn’t lost his star touch. The series thrives on being brainless, fast-food TV that is often wildly entertaining, accompanied by stylish and cool action sequences. Whether it be combat or car chase sequences with adrenaline-inducing practical crashes, it feels like a remnant of pulpy action thrillers with an adult edge not often around in modern television. Much of that credit is attributed to director Steph Green, who keeps the energy buoyed throughout each episode despite elements of the overarching investigation Nina and Awan feeling like a chore to get through.

Some episodes have trouble keeping a consistent tone. Mostly when it tries to make timely social commentary about workplace diversity, racial identity, and equality, especially within Nina and Izzy’s subplot. It’s a good attempt, if not absolutely necessary, especially since many studios are cutting back on diverse content in a Trump 2.0 administration. But it all contradicts the ridiculous scenes that follow, like Jim facing an assassin whose shtick is throwing projectile blades or a ceiling fan landing on a racist patron’s crotch.