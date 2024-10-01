Disney+ New Releases: October 2024

Agatha All Along continues to highlight Disney+'s new releases for October 2024, in addition to some exciting live events

By Brynna Arens | | | Comments count:0
Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) and Jennifer Kale ( Sasheer Zamata) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG
Photo: Chuck Zlotnick | Marvel

The most exciting offering on Disney+ this month continues to be Agatha All Along. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and her coven’s journey down the spooky Witches’ Road in search of something missing from their lives. Will they find it? Or will they succumb to the trials of the Road? With a new episode each week through the end of the month, there’s plenty of time to uncover the mystery at the core of this marvelously witchy show.

Disney+ also has some exciting live shows this month. The thirty-third season of Dancing with the Stars continues on the streamer after its premiere last month with a new cast of celebrities showing off their skills on the dance floor each week until a winner is crowned. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony will air live on Disney+ Oct. 19.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this October.

October 1

New Library Titles

Ad

Ad – content continues below

  • Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale October 2
    New Library Titles
  • Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)
  • The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

October 3

New Library Titles

  • Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)

October 4

New Library Titles

  • Shortstober with Big City Greens
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Spookiz: The Movie

Disney+ Originals

  • Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

October 5

New Library Titles

  • The Biggest Little Farm

October 7

New to Disney+

Ad

Ad – content continues below

  • Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

Live on Disney+

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 3 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

October 8

Live on Disney+

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 4 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

October 9

New Library Titles

  • Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)
  • ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 5 at 6pm PT

October 11

New Library Titles

  • Expedition Amazon

Disney+ Originals

Ad

Ad – content continues below

  • Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
  • “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” A New Short from The Simpsons – Premiere

October 15

New Library Titles

  • Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)

October 16

New Library Titles

  • Kiff (Halloween special)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)
  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 6 at 6pm PT

October 17

New Library Titles

  • Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again

October 18

New Library Titles

  • The Devil’s Climb

Disney+ Originals

Ad

Ad – content continues below

  • Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
  • LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – Premiere

October 19

Live on Disney+

  • 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT

October 22


Live on Disney+

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 6 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

October 23


New Library Titles

  • Primos (S1, 1 episode)
  • SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 7 at 6pm PT

October 25


Disney+ Originals

  • Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

New to Disney+

Latest TV reviews

Ad – content continues below

  • Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Premiere

October 29


Live on Disney+

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 7 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

October 30

New Library Titles

  • Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)

New to Disney+

  • Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes

Disney+ Originals

Latest TV reviews

  • Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT
|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: Disney+StreamingStreaming Guide
Brynna Arens

Written by

Brynna Arens

Brynna Arens (she/her) is a freelance writer who studies movies, TV, and pop culture through an intersectional feminist lens. She'll watch almost anything tbh, but it's…

Read more from Brynna Arens