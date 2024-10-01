Disney+ New Releases: October 2024
Agatha All Along continues to highlight Disney+'s new releases for October 2024, in addition to some exciting live events
The most exciting offering on Disney+ this month continues to be Agatha All Along. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and her coven’s journey down the spooky Witches’ Road in search of something missing from their lives. Will they find it? Or will they succumb to the trials of the Road? With a new episode each week through the end of the month, there’s plenty of time to uncover the mystery at the core of this marvelously witchy show.
Disney+ also has some exciting live shows this month. The thirty-third season of Dancing with the Stars continues on the streamer after its premiere last month with a new cast of celebrities showing off their skills on the dance floor each week until a winner is crowned. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony will air live on Disney+ Oct. 19.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this October.
October 1
New Library Titles
- Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale October 2
New Library Titles
- Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 4 at 6pm PT
October 3
New Library Titles
- Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)
October 4
New Library Titles
- Shortstober with Big City Greens
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
- Spookiz: The Movie
Disney+ Originals
- Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
October 5
New Library Titles
- The Biggest Little Farm
October 7
New to Disney+
- Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 3 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
October 8
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 4 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
October 9
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 5 at 6pm PT
October 11
New Library Titles
- Expedition Amazon
Disney+ Originals
- Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
- “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” A New Short from The Simpsons – Premiere
October 15
New Library Titles
- Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)
October 16
New Library Titles
- Kiff (Halloween special)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
October 17
New Library Titles
- Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again
October 18
New Library Titles
- The Devil’s Climb
Disney+ Originals
- Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – Premiere
October 19
Live on Disney+
- 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT
October 22
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 6 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
October 23
New Library Titles
- Primos (S1, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
October 25
Disney+ Originals
- Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
New to Disney+
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Premiere
October 29
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 7 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
October 30
New Library Titles
- Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)
New to Disney+
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT