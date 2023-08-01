Cruel Summer Season 2 Ending Explained

When the girls get home, Megan tells Isabella that they are untying Luke first thing in the morning, but Isabella thinks they let him off easy despite the fact that she shot him. They do go back the next morning, but he’s already gone and they struggle to figure out how he got out as they search for him in the woods.

Along with hacking into the 911 call center, Megan reaches out to the hospital, asking if there is anyone there that fits Luke’s description, but there’s no luck. Isabella suggests that she destroy the tape with Luke’s confession on it, knowing it would incriminate them, which Megan agrees with. Before she can leave, the two of them get into everything that’s happened, from Luke making the sex tape to Isabella lying about sleeping with him. To Megan, the trust between them has been broken. Steve spent the whole night at the dock, unable to sleep and Brent asks what they’re going to do now. While Steve might still be trying to figure out how to handle this, he does promise his son one thing: he won’t let anything happen to him.

Megan ends up asking Steve if he’s heard from Luke and with both of them keeping their own information close to the vest, there’s no real way to get answers for either party. He ends up suggesting that maybe Luke ran away before adding that the sheriff (Sean Blakemore) is investigating. With Luke officially being a missing person, Megan and Isabella know they have to be on the same page and decide to go with the theory that he ran away. The first step is writing a letter. Megan then starts putting up and handing out missing posters, playing the role of a concerned girlfriend to avoid any suspicion. At home, she continues to try messaging Luke, but receives no answer.

The situation begins to hit her harder, Megan pointing out that Isabella shouldn’t have added the last pill and an argument quickly starts between the best friends about who to blame. This is the moment that their friendship completely falls apart and it’s clear there is no coming back from this.

What Happened On or Around Aug. 2, 2000?

Steve continues to pressure the sheriff to press charges against Megan and Isabella, wanting the whole thing put to rest. By this point, we know that he really just wants his son to be in the clear, even if it means putting two innocent girls behind bars. Brent ends up visiting Megan and we find out that her lawyer quit since they didn’t have the money to continue paying him. Thankfully, with the lack of evidence and both girls blaming each other, the sheriff has no reason to hold either one of them.

While Ned’s footage shows the two of them leaving the cabin on the night of Luke’s murder, they realize that it should also show who actually killed him so Megan hacks their system and finds the video. Steve’s car is seen on the footage after the girls drove away, leading them to go to confront him. Of course, he doesn’t confess anything and tries to put everything back on Isabella. They decide to wait before doing anything with the footage, not wanting to risk the blame. Isabella then uses the opportunity to ask for a do-over but Megan wants no part of it. After that, Brent begins to panic, but Steve tells him to pull it together because he’s not going to let him go to jail.