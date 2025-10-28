Clark Gregg Profanely Defends Agents of SHIELD’s MCU Status

Agent Phil Coulson has stared down gods and madmen, and he didn’t blink. But now he’s got to face the most frightening scourge of them all: internet continuity cranks!

Coulson’s actor Clark Gregg addressed those who question the canonical status of Agents of SHIELD, the MCU spinoff that followed Coulson and his team of super-spies. “There’s some people who talk about canon,” he told attendees at an Agents of SHIELD panel at NYCC (via Popverse). “You can go fuck yourself. We’re proud of what we did. We’re proud, really deeply proud, of the connection we have with people like you who come visit and hang with us.”

Angry as Gregg’s words were, continuity cranks do kind of have a point. Prior to WandaVision on Disney+, television series had a contested place in the larger Marvel universe, largely because they weren’t entirely under the purview of MCU boss Kevin Feige. So while Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter carried over characters introduced in mainline Marvel movies, and even featured appearances by characters from the movies such as Lady Sif and Dum Dum Dugan, they seemed to exist in their own universe.

After Coulson’s death in The Avengers, he never appeared again in a mainline MCU movie, not even during the time travel segment of Avengers: Endgame. Peggy Carter did return a handful of times to Captain America films, and James D’Arcy portrayed Edwin Jarvis, the character he played on Agent Carter, for a brief moment in Endgame. But outside of that, the shows seemed to exist in their own world, as did Daredevil and other series made for Netflix.