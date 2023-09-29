Castlevania Nocturne’s Huge Ending Cameo Sets Up a Dark Season 2 Belmont Twist

In fact, if Nocturne season 2 were to adapt Richter’s storyline from Symphony, it would mean some very dark times ahead for the young Belmont. You see, although Richter defeats Dracula and the sorcerer Shaft, the Dark Lord’s most loyal servant, and saves his beloved Annette in Rondo of Blood, things don’t turn out that well for the hero in the aftermath. When we meet Richter again a few years later in Symphony of the Night, he’s become the new Lord of the Castle, taking Dracula’s place as the main villain. His plan? To bring Dracula back from the dead!

But how has this happened? Why has a Belmont joined forces against the family’s sworn enemy?

The chaos forces Alucard to rise from his slumber and head to his father’s castle. It’s during the quest to find Richter that he learns that Shaft is behind Belmont’s sudden change of allegiance. In the time between Rondo and Symphony, the evil priest brainwashed Richter into taking over for Dracula. Much of the first half of Symphony sees Alucard fighting his way through the castle until a boss fight with Richter finally breaks the spell. But they’re both too late to stop Shaft’s ultimate plan, as Dracula is resurrected, launching Alucard into the famous second half of the game where he must make his way through an upside down version of the castle.

Nocturne isn’t completely beholden to the games, of course, and goes in its own direction when it needs to. We likely won’t see a direct adaptation of Symphony, but if the show does choose to use this part of Richter’s story, all of the key pieces are there.

While Shaft isn’t technically in Nocturne — at least not yet — it’s clear the Abbot is meant to fill the role of evil priest. But there’s also Olrox, the vampire that’s haunted Richter for years. Olrox killed Richter’s mother, the vampire hunter Julia Belmont, when he was just a boy and Richter is still dealing with the trauma of that life-altering event as an adult. In fact, when he learns that Olrox is back and working with Báthory in France, his immediate reaction is to run away from a fight before he’s forced to confront the vampire. A vampire who has that much of a hold on a Belmont would certainly think to use that to their advantage, especially Olrox, who has a personal vendetta against Richter.

We learn in the series that Olrox hunted down Julia in America to avenge the death of a lover, who Belmont vanquished prior to the events of Nocturne. And as he stood over Julia’s lifeless corpse, Olrox promised that he’d one day return for Richter so that he too could pay for the sins of his mother. What if Olrox’s final revenge on Julia is to turn her son to evil?