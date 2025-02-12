The Best Survivor Contestants (Who Didn’t Come Anywhere Close to Winning)
It takes more than skill to win on Survivor - as any of these talented but ultimately losing contestants could tell you.
First off, let’s be clear: Survivor has had many, many, many remarkable players step foot onto the show’s hyper-competitive shores. In some cases, a handful of these contestants have etched a permanent place for themselves as legends in the show’s continuity, be it in the form of duplicitous backstabbers like Russell Hantz and “Boston” Rob Mariano or resourceful, fan-favorite contestants like Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth.
As many memorable competitors as we’ve seen on CBS’s hit reality series, it’s worth acknowledging the sheer number of past Survivor players seldom mentioned in the same breath as icons like Parvati Shallow, Tony Vlachos, and Sandra Diaz-Twine. Sadly, many of these castaways found themselves ousted from the game far too soon, leaving fans to marvel at their limited time in the series and their wasted potential within Survivor’s framework. Oftentimes, these players even seem to possess the core characteristics necessary to make it to the Final Three, leaving their abrupt departure from the competition that much more maddening to watch.
From former Olympic swimmers to colorful chicken farmers, from celebrity podcasters to chaotic tire repair mechanics, here are 15 remarkable Survivor contestants who never had a true chance to shine on the show.
15. Morgan Ricke (Survivor: Ghost Island)
With her radiant smile and winning personality, Morgan Ricke seemed destined to go far in Survivor: Ghost Island. Immediately ingratiating herself with her tribemates on Naviti, Morgan’s outward friendliness made her a fascinating addition to Survivor’s usual lineup of competitors, if only for her habit of making friends out of her foremost recurring enemies.
She may have been among the first tribe members voted out from Naviti, but Morgan’s bubbly approachability made her a player we would have loved to see more of in Ghost Island. After all, how on Earth could you not love the hilariously awkward way she refused to volunteer for her tribe’s puzzle during their first Reward Challenge, leading to her scream “No!” and literally duck away from her teammates.
14. Katrina Radke (Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)
In theory, a competitive swimmer who participated in the Olympics seems like the perfect fit for the grueling nature of Survivor’s competition. Unfortunately, Katrina Radke never seemed to get her due in Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, with most of her fellow tribe members mystifyingly labeling her a liability because of her slightly older age.
Though she excelled at physical challenges and possessed all the hallmark qualities of a tried-and-true Survivor contestant, Katrina’s tenure on the show came to a crashing halt at her tribe’s very first council. Suffering from a lack of firm alliances, this former Olympian could have possibly gone all the way to the merge if her teammates weren’t so short-sighted, ending Katrina’s time on the show with a simmer rather than a bang.
13. Billy Garcia (Survivor: Cook Islands)
If anyone ever earned our collective sympathies on Survivor, it had to be Cook Islands’ Billy Garcia. A heavy metal guitarist who failed to connect with his fellow tribe members on Aitutaki, Billy’s most recognizable moment on the series came when he professed his romantic feelings to fellow castaway Candice Woodcock mid-Tribal Council, leaving everyone (including Jeff Probst himself) speechless.
It’s hard to say which is worse: Billy unknowingly earning the ire of Ozzy, having his entire tribe throw an Immunity challenge in order to vote him out, or watching him misinterpret Candice’s remarks as a formal declaration of love. At the end of the day, all we can say about this lovesick one-time contestant is … poor Billy.
12. Zane Knight (Survivor: Philippines)
Say what you will, but at least Zane made his three days in Survivor: Philippines incredibly exciting. Using his winning personality to his advantage, Zane made the bold decision to cement alliances with literally every member of his tribe. If that weren’t a risky enough strategy, he then went one step further by labeling himself the weak link in his tribe, using this momentary self-sabotage to determine which of his tribe members were plotting against him.
Of course, Zane’s tactics ultimately proved too unwieldy to be entirely practical, leading to this Virginia tire repairman getting voted out at the very first Tribal Council of Survivor: Philippines. But even then, part of us wonders what utter chaos might have come about if Zane had continued on in the series, spinning all kinds of dizzying plans that not even he seemed to fully understand.
11. Steve “Chicken” Morris (Survivor: China)
Survivor has had many contestants with animated personalities over the years, but there’s just something about China’s Steve “Chicken” Morris that lingers on in the imagination. Maybe it’s his thick Southern accent or his career as a chicken farmer. Either way, this older, even-tempered competitor seemed like the kind of guy you’d love to watch partake in Survivor shenanigans on a weekly basis.
Just when it seemed like Chicken was finally figuring out his role in the perpetually unhappy Zhan Hu, his younger tribe members voted the older castaway out at their first Tribal Council. Watching the votes tally up against Chicken’s favor, we have no choice but to share in the farmer’s comically loud exclamation: “Dayum!”
10. Jamie Newton (Survivor: Guatemala)
Most famously known for his intense feud with returning player Bobby Jon Drinkard, Jamie Newton had that dangerous combination of both peak physical prowess in challenges and a decisive mindset when it came to alliances and strategies.
He may have outlasted his in-game nemesis Bobby Jon, but Jamie’s fervent paranoia ultimately proved his undoing. Constantly questioning the stability of his alliances, the professional water ski instructor was sent home by his own allies in a dramatic blindside. In spite of this, we’ll be the first to admit the conflicting qualities in Jamie’s character made him a chaotically fun contestant to watch throughout Guatemala.
9. Francesca Hogi (Survivor: Redemption Island)
Francesca Hogi had it rough during her time on Survivor. A two-time contestant who appeared in both Redemption Island and Caramoan, she holds the rather unfortunate distinction of being the first castaway eliminated with each of her two seasons on the show.
Though there’s no question that Francesca has a less than impressive track record in the series, her outspoken nature made her a wonderful addition to Redemption Island. Accurately labeling Russell and “Boston” Rob as “troublemakers” to watch out for as the season got underway, Francesca called things like she saw them — even if her blunt demeanor did little to impress her already skeptical tribe.
8. Elizabeth Olson (Survivor: David vs. Goliath)
Easily among the most down-to-earth members of the Goliath tribe, Elizabeth’s straightforward approach to the game made her something of a rarity in Survivor. Rather than engaging in the usual lies, deceit, and manipulation so often practiced by the show’s contestants, Elizabeth chose to utilize honesty in a game where truth often came at a dire cost.
Like so many otherwise decent people who participated in Survivor, Elizabeth’s blunt demeanor wound up proving fatal. Yet even as she became the primary target for her former allies and team members, she tossed out one final ace in the hole by revealing Angelina’s dishonesty during her last Tribal Council. Talk about fighting tooth and nail to the very end.
7. Marisa Calihan (Survivor: Samoa)
You have to give credit where credit is due: Marisa Calihan knew something was off about Russell Hantz from the very beginning, sniffing out the infamously manipulative Survivor contestant during the first few days of Samoa. If only her tribe members on Foa Foa had heeded her warnings, they could have prevented Russell from growing into the deceptive snake in the grass we all know and love.
A competent observer and astute people-reader, Marisa’s ability to decipher her tribe members’ strategies made her a promising upstart in Survivor: Samoa. In spite of this, she made the fatal mistake of confronting Russell to his face rather than confiding her fears in private. A rookie miscalculation – and the first and last one she’d make on Samoa, allowing Russell to make her the first of his many victims.
6. Jon Lovett (Survivor 47)
A hands-on favorite that many predicted would excel in Survivor 47, celebrated podcaster and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett instead found himself on the outer edges of the Gata tribe within days of his arrival. His friendly demeanor and approachable attitude may have made him incredibly well-liked by most, but Jon’s game simply fizzled out before it ever truly got started.
While his clear intelligence and interpersonal skills seemed invaluable in Survivor’s politically strategic landscape, Jon somehow failed to lock in a set alliance with any of his teammates on Gata. Still, you have to admit, few people have taken so much in being the first person voted out of their Survivor season, at least.
5. Bobby Jon Drinkard (Survivor: Palau)
Who doesn’t love a good rivalry, whether talking about the Red Sox versus Yankees, Bird versus Johnson, or Bobby Jon versus Jamie in Survivor: Guatemala. Before going nose to nose with his muscled-up archenemy in the jungles of South America, Bobby Jon enjoyed some success with his first appearance on Survivor, using his peak physical fitness to excel at most challenges.
Even with his impressive athleticism, Bobby Jon found himself exiting Palau by a mixture of ill luck and hapless circumstances. Tying with his former tribemate Stephenie at a Tribal Council, the duo competed in a fire-making duel to determine which of the two would remain in the game. Try as he might, Stephenie’s flames caught first, sending Bobby Jon home with a dissatisfying adieu.
4. Morriah Young (Survivor 43)
There are no friends in Survivor – only rivals and momentary allies that allow you to advance your game. In the cutthroat world of Survivor’s competition, then, Morriah Young seemed a welcome breath of fresh air. Whereas most contestants simply used their tribe members as a means to an end, Morriah sought to build meaningful connections with her fellow players, demonstrating a keen sense of loyalty rarely seen in Survivor’s dog-eat-dog atmosphere.
Sadly, Morriah’s straightforward approach to the game didn’t prevent her from getting ousted during Baka’s very first Tribal Council. Still, there was something so charming about seeing someone playing the game honestly instead of plotting out ways to stab their allies in the back the first chance they had.
3. Anh-Tuan “Cao Boi” Bui (Survivor: Cook Islands)
Self-deprecating, borderline offensive humor aside, Cao Boi’s colorful personality and inventive strategy made him a contestant truly ahead of his day and age. While most of his fellow tribe members took issue with his endlessly strange behavior, Cao Boi introduced one of the most revolutionary practices ever seen in Survivor history during his brief time on Cook Islands.
Hoping to flush out a Hidden Immunity Idol, Cao Boi oversaw an ambitious plan to evenly split his tribe’s vote – a strategy dubbed “Plan Voodoo” by this eccentric nail salon manager. While the innovative tactic failed to save Cao Boi from elimination, the Split Vote strategy quickly became a recurring plan of action throughout Survivor’s later seasons, making Cao Boi something of a minor legend in the series’ history.
2. Cliff Robinson (Survivor: Cagayan)
As though being an all-star basketball player weren’t a big enough deal, the late great Cliff Robinson found secondary success as one of the most underrated players ever featured on Survivor. Earning the praise and attention of his tribe mates with his kind disposition and remarkable physical performances in challenges, Cliff made for a powerful ally to have on your side throughout Cagayan.
As is so often the case, Cliff’s greatest strengths wound up marking him as a legitimate threat in the eyes of his fellow castaways. Realizing he could easily carry the game once he made it past the merge, Tony and Trish made the wise decision to vote out the former NBA power forward before he had a chance to step up his game even further.
1. Sara Wilson (Survivor 41)
It’s amazing how one small mistake such as forgetting to open a bag of puzzle pieces during an Immunity Challenge could cost you your place in the game. But such is the cruel fate that befell the otherwise remarkable Sara Wilson during her appearance in Survivor 41.
Forging strong connections with her teammates on Ua, Sara’s continued success on Survivor seemed almost assured. After her momentary slip-up in a botched Immunity Challenge, however, the professional healthcare consultant found herself the target of her formerly close-knit tribemates. If only she had used her Shot in the Dark instead of listening to Shan’s lies. Shoulda, woulda, coulda…