The Best Survivor Contestants (Who Didn’t Come Anywhere Close to Winning)

She may have been among the first tribe members voted out from Naviti, but Morgan’s bubbly approachability made her a player we would have loved to see more of in Ghost Island. After all, how on Earth could you not love the hilariously awkward way she refused to volunteer for her tribe’s puzzle during their first Reward Challenge, leading to her scream “No!” and literally duck away from her teammates.

14. Katrina Radke (Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

In theory, a competitive swimmer who participated in the Olympics seems like the perfect fit for the grueling nature of Survivor’s competition. Unfortunately, Katrina Radke never seemed to get her due in Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, with most of her fellow tribe members mystifyingly labeling her a liability because of her slightly older age.

Though she excelled at physical challenges and possessed all the hallmark qualities of a tried-and-true Survivor contestant, Katrina’s tenure on the show came to a crashing halt at her tribe’s very first council. Suffering from a lack of firm alliances, this former Olympian could have possibly gone all the way to the merge if her teammates weren’t so short-sighted, ending Katrina’s time on the show with a simmer rather than a bang.

13. Billy Garcia (Survivor: Cook Islands)

If anyone ever earned our collective sympathies on Survivor, it had to be Cook Islands’ Billy Garcia. A heavy metal guitarist who failed to connect with his fellow tribe members on Aitutaki, Billy’s most recognizable moment on the series came when he professed his romantic feelings to fellow castaway Candice Woodcock mid-Tribal Council, leaving everyone (including Jeff Probst himself) speechless.

It’s hard to say which is worse: Billy unknowingly earning the ire of Ozzy, having his entire tribe throw an Immunity challenge in order to vote him out, or watching him misinterpret Candice’s remarks as a formal declaration of love. At the end of the day, all we can say about this lovesick one-time contestant is … poor Billy.

12. Zane Knight (Survivor: Philippines)

Say what you will, but at least Zane made his three days in Survivor: Philippines incredibly exciting. Using his winning personality to his advantage, Zane made the bold decision to cement alliances with literally every member of his tribe. If that weren’t a risky enough strategy, he then went one step further by labeling himself the weak link in his tribe, using this momentary self-sabotage to determine which of his tribe members were plotting against him.