The 10 Best Phineas and Ferb Songs

One of Phineas and Ferb’s most enduring features is its music, which is an integral component of the show’s identity, formula, and soul. The hit songs from Disney’s longest-running animated series have no business going as hard as they do. The tunes aren’t simply just catchy earworms, but genuine bops that have stood the test of time. Man, they are remarkable.

As season five promises to bring some excellent songs back into our memories, let’s look back and rank the best 10 songs from the entire run of the show. We’re leaving out the songs to the movies: Candace Against the Universe and Across the 2nd Dimension, as well as the specials Summer Belongs to You and Star Wars, just to add a little challenge. Because, let’s be honest, if Across the 2nd Dimension was included, it would overrun this list.

10. Alien Heart

Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet Max Modem

There’s something so charming about Rocky Horror Picture Show composer Richard O’Brien being cast as the voice of Lawrence, the laid-back father of the Flynn-Fletcher clan. To hear him sing in the episode “Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet Max Modem” is even more delightful. In an episode that pokes fun at these musicians, the composition of Alien Heart bears a sweet melody and appears to be a tribute to ‘80s synth and new wave music, including DEVO and Oingo Boingo. It is unfortunate that this little song hasn’t made it onto any of the official soundtracks.