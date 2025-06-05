The 10 Best Phineas and Ferb Songs
Disney Channel's celebration of summer vacation has produced quite a few bangers over the years. These are our favorites.
One of Phineas and Ferb’s most enduring features is its music, which is an integral component of the show’s identity, formula, and soul. The hit songs from Disney’s longest-running animated series have no business going as hard as they do. The tunes aren’t simply just catchy earworms, but genuine bops that have stood the test of time. Man, they are remarkable.
As season five promises to bring some excellent songs back into our memories, let’s look back and rank the best 10 songs from the entire run of the show. We’re leaving out the songs to the movies: Candace Against the Universe and Across the 2nd Dimension, as well as the specials Summer Belongs to You and Star Wars, just to add a little challenge. Because, let’s be honest, if Across the 2nd Dimension was included, it would overrun this list.
10. Alien Heart
Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet Max Modem
There’s something so charming about Rocky Horror Picture Show composer Richard O’Brien being cast as the voice of Lawrence, the laid-back father of the Flynn-Fletcher clan. To hear him sing in the episode “Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet Max Modem” is even more delightful. In an episode that pokes fun at these musicians, the composition of Alien Heart bears a sweet melody and appears to be a tribute to ‘80s synth and new wave music, including DEVO and Oingo Boingo. It is unfortunate that this little song hasn’t made it onto any of the official soundtracks.
9. Quirky Worky Song
Multiple Episodes
Yes, that scatting song that goes “Soo-dee-up, boo-dee-up. Beedla-bee doo-doo-dah” that plays during every montage sequence of the boys constructing one of their contraptions has a name. Yes, it’s such an earworm. No lyrics, just series composer Danny Jacobs scatting over a bass and acoustic guitar beat. And truthfully, that’s all you need.
8. You Snuck Your Way Right Into My Heart
Dude, We’re Getting the Band Back Together
There’s no doubt that “Dude, We’re Getting the Band Back Together,” is a classic episode for many reasons. It was the first time PnF delivered a 22-minute tale. It was also the first fully musical-oriented episode. Most importantly, it introduced the in-universe ‘80s rock band Love Händel. This ultimate love ballad didn’t sneak its way into our heart. It moved right in. The lyrics capture such a lovely, romantic tune, and the vocals by none other than the legendary Jarret Reddick of Bowling For Soup—I recently discovered this and, as a major fan, I am embarrassed—made for a rocking song and the perfect finale song for one of the show’s finest episodes. GOOD NIGHT, TRI-STATE AREA!
7. There’s a Platypus Controlling Me
Brain Drain
Dr. Doofenshmirtz spit game is so fire, my laptop is overheating just typing this entry out. All kidding aside, it’s absurd and entertaining enough to have a rap song about Doof explaining how Perry the Platypus uses a mind-control device to control his movements while he spins records that are glued to his hands to a crowd of punk teens. But what takes it to the next level is the misunderstanding of the situation; as the teens interpret that, “platypus is a metaphor for whatever’s keeping you down.” Then proceeds to name things that are Platypus’ including “cooperations, parents, the government,” and it goes so hard! It’s the perfect blend of comedy and great songwriting that only Phineas and Ferb can pull off.
6. Perry the Platypus Theme
Multiple Episodes
Oh there you are, Perry! None of the James Bond songs have anything on this semiaquatic egg-laying mammal of action’s theme song. Agent P’s song got everything: dramatic horns, backup vocalists calling his name, and Randy Cranshaw doing a strong Tom Jones impersonation that makes one assume that Tom Jones is actually singing about a badass secret agent platypus. It’s one of the recurring songs within the series, and it’s a joy whenever it plays, whether it be the instrumental or just the jingle. Come on. It’s PERRY! PERRY THE PLATYPUS!
5. Today’s Gonna Be a Great Day
Multiple Episodes
There are simple facts of life. One plus one is two. We all live till we die. There’s 104 days of summer vacation till school comes along just to end it. The theme song for Phineas and Ferb, performed by Bowling For Soup, is definitely one of the best tracks of the series. It captures the tone and premise of the show with an infectious punk rock tune full of optimism and joy. In fact, during the summer I find myself listening to it occasionally just to get my day going. “Today’s Gonna Be a Great Day” Ferb-tastic serotonin bottled in a perfect theme song that makes you feel as if every day will be the best day ever.
4. S.I.M.P (Squirrels in My Pants)
Comet Kermilian
Long before the term “simp” had a negative connotation, it was associated with “squirrels in my pants.” A whole generation shook their legs and stomped the ground in imitation of squirrels in their pants to the ridiculous hip-hop song about them scuttling around in Candace’s pants. “S.I.M.P (Squirrels in My Pants)” is without a doubt the funniest song out of the series. Ashley Tisdale’s Candace cries out squirrels in the chorus in time to the beat will always be funny. A certified hood classic and a hilarious song.
3. Busted
I Scream, You Scream
Ashley Tisdale and Olivia Olson are undoubtedly the best vocalists of the series. It’s just facts. So when this Candace/Vanessa duet dropped in the episode “I Scream, You Scream,” every viewer was absolutely gagged. It became as iconic as Monica and Brandy when they released “The Boy is Mine” or Beyonce and Gaga with “Telephone.” Tisdale and Olson’s voices are so beautifully matched in this song about their determination to bust their family members to their mom — Candace with her brothers building machines and Vanessa with her dad being evil. The lyrics are extremely catchy; it pains me every time just how short it is considering how hard it goes. At the season five premiere this past weekend, Tisdale and Olson performed the song live while dressed in the similarly colored attire as their cartoon counterparts. Now my FOMO has been busted!
2. Ain’t Got Rhythm
Dude, We’re Getting the Band Back Together
Another song from “Dude, We’re Getting the Band Back Together,” this one features Phineas and former Love Händel drummer-turned-librarian Sherman/Swampy, in a rhythmic duet that excitedly builds to a progressively louder crescendo throughout. It was so darn remarkable that it ended up landing a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Sadly, it lost to “I’m F–ing Matt Damon,” which…fair. However, “Ain’t Got Rhythm” triumphs in so many facets: being a ballad of Sherman’s backstory, having a song that builds towards an uproarious finish, and testing the heights of Vincent Martella and Steve Zahn’s singing voices. Oh yeah, Steve Zahn is Swampy, and he has pipes! His range!
1. Gitchee Gitchee Goo
Flop Starz
The first of what ended up being many times Phineas and Ferb’s co-creators Dan Povenmire & Jeff “Swampy” Marsh’s love for music was on full display. Phineas and Ferb‘s ‘80s-styled pop song, which they attempted to transform into pop star one-hit wonders in the satirical episode “Flop Starz,” ultimately became the most unforgettable song in the entire series. Given that this was one of the first songs released for the show, Disney asked the songwriters to compose music for each episode after “Gitchee Gitchee Goo” received such a great reception. It was THE trailblazing song that gave Phineas and Ferb the musical identity we know and love— or “Gitchee Gitchee Goo” rather — it for. Without “Gitchee Gitchee Goo,” we definitely wouldn’t have this list of certified bangers and more.
Phineas and Ferb season 5 premieres Thursday, June 5 on Disney Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.