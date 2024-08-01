Amazon Prime Video New Releases: August 2024
The Rings of Power and Batman: Caped Crusader are just a couple of the exciting new releases hitting Prime Video in August 2024.
Prime Video is the place to be in August with an incredible month of new releases. The month kicks off with the premiere of the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader on Aug. 1. The series was produced by J.J. Abrams and The Batman‘s Matt Reeves. We also return to Middle Earth this month with the premiere of The Rings of Power season 2 on Aug. 29.
As far as movies go, the Amazon original Jackpot! arrives on Aug. 15 starring Awkwafina and John Cena. This comedy is set in a world where Lottery winners have to survive until sundown in order to claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot – anyone who kills them before that gets to claim their prize.
The Hobbit trilogy also joins the Prime Video library this month, as do 21 and 22 Jump Street, Superman I-IV, Superman Returns, Night Swim, Drive Away Dolls, and 10 Cloverfield Lane.
Here’s everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in August – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.
New on Amazon Prime Video – August 2024
August 1
*Batman: Caped Crusader (2024)
*Influenced (2024)
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
Adventureland (2009)
American Graffiti (1973)
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (2017)
An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Atomic Blonde (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bad News Bears (2005)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1990)
Bowfinger (1999)
Breakdown (1997)
Cinema Paradiso(1990)
Dante’s Peak(1997)
Darkman (1990)
Death Becomes Her (1992)
Diary Of A Mad Housewife (1970)
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the
Hood (1996)
Eastern Promises (2007)
Emma. (2020)
Face/Off (1997)
Fargo (1996)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Flags of Our Fathers (2006)
Flight of the Intruder (1991)
Free State of Jones (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Frogs (1972)
From Beyond (1986)
Ghost (1990)
Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Good Boys (2019)
Green Zone (2010)
How To Be A Latin Lover (2017)
Howard The Duck (1986)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Imitation of Life (1959)
Invaders from Mars (1953)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2013) – Available on Freevee for
free with ads
Last Vegas (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Little Women (1949)
Looper (2012)
Lover Come Back (1962)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Max Steel (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monster Trucks (2017)
MouseHunt (1997)
Narc (2003)
No manches Frida 2 (2019)
Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
Overboard (2018)
Passengers (2016)
Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers) (2019)
Psycho (1960)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Ronin (1998)
Scarface (1983)
Sense And Sensibility (1996)
Showgirls (1995)
Southland Tales (2007)
Stardust (2007)
Sullivan’s Travels (1942)
Superman II (1981)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman (1978)
Terms of Endearment (1983)
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
The Crow (1994)
The Dark Half (1993)
The Day of the Jackal (1973)
The Firm (1993)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
The Host (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Losers (2010)
The Naked Gun: From the Files (1988)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
The War of The Worlds (2005)
The Warriors (1979)
The Whale (2022)
The Wood (1999)
The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)
There’s Always Tomorrow (1956)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
Traffic (2001)
Trauma Center (2019)
Troll (1986)
Troll 2 (1990)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
When Worlds Collide (1951)
Windtalkers (2002)
August 3
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)
August 5
*Judy Justice S3 (2024)
August 6
French Girl (2024)
August 8
*The Mallorca Files S3 (2024)
*One Fast Move (2024)
August 9
*Nadie nos va a extrañar (2024)
August 13
Night Swim (2024)
August 15
*JACKPOT! (2024)
Paddington (2015)
August 15, 22
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
August 22
*Classified (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
Drive-Away Dolls (2024)
August 23, 30
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
August 24
Lethal Weapon S1-3 (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
August 26
*No Gain No Love (2024)
August 29
*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 (2024)