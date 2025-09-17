Alien: Earth – Lily Newmark on the Nibs Moment She’s Been Waiting Her Whole Life For

That was so much fun! I’ve been waiting my whole life to do that. With the effects team, we practiced with a dummy version of that character’s head. It was honestly creepy how realistic it was. It had like a retractable jaw that I could pull out with all these guts attached to it. So it was a real mouth piece that I yanked out of his mouth. A lot of that was practical effects – like it was real blood and guts we were working with. It felt very satisfying to rip it off. I was gagging for it.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Can you tell me what it’s like working with “The Eyeball” or T. Ocellus on set? How much practical eyeball stuff do you get to play with, and what is it even called in the script?

I thought it was “T. Oculus,” but I think misread it. We were calling it the “Eye midge” when we were working with it, which was really just working with my imagination. There were a couple moments where they gave me a kind of mini version of it. I don’t know if you ever had those bouncy balls as a kid, the ones that really go springing, those ones. It was kind of that size with stringy, jelly legs. It wasn’t anywhere near as large as it is in the final edit but I had a few goes with that one where it wrapped around my hand.

For all the wider angles where I’m seeing it from afar and it’s approaching me, I just had to use my imagination, which was a fun challenge. But yeah, the physical effects and the special effects really do most of the work in that scene. I was just praying that I had the most appropriate reactions in the final edit. You don’t know really what you’re working with until you see it on the screen. I think it’s [beloved] because it’s kind of a cute version of an alien. It’s probably one of the more likable ones

As evidenced by that T. Ocellus line of questioning, I’m always highly invested in little critters. With that in mind, what’s it like working with that diva, Mr. Strawberry?

Oh my god, just the biggest diva. Everyone said!