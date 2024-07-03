A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Ending Explained

Becca was also resentful of Andie, who’d refused to go with Becca to the police to report having been drugged and raped by Max Hastings (Henry Ashton) at a party the previous month. Andie was selling drugs to raise the money to leave home, and she was the one who’d sold Max the Rohypnol he used to attack her sister, so if Becca had reported the crime, Max could have revealed Andie’s drug-dealing to the police.

How Did Sal Singh Really Die?

Because a confession to having killed Andie was texted from Sal’s (Rahul Pattni) phone and he died after taking an overdose in the woods, he was widely believed to have been Andie’s killer. In fact, Sal was framed by his English teacher Elliot Ward, who’d abused his position and had a sexual relationship with teenager Andie when he was her teacher.

When Andie was reported missing after she left Elliot’s house with a head injury on April 19, 2019 (she’d attempted to blackmail Elliot about their sexual relationship, demanding £5k she wanted to run away from home – money that she’d earned by drug-dealing but her father Jason had discovered and stolen from her – and they fought) Elliot assumed that she’d died. When Andie’s body would eventually be found, Elliot assumed that he would be held responsible and so he needed a scapegoat. He framed Andie’s boyfriend Sal as her killer to take the heat and conceal his scandalous role in Andie’s life and death. Elliot drugged Sal, smothered him to death, sent the confession text from his phone, and faked his suicide.

Why Did Max Find a Photo of Andie in Her Underwear at School?

Presumably, Andie took that selfie in the bathroom of The Ivy House Hotel to use as evidence in her plan to blackmail Elliot Ward for money about their sexual relationship. She showed the print-out to Elliot at school, and Max eventually found it.

Who Blackmailed Naomi and Max into Lying for the Police?

That was Naomi’s dad Elliot. He’d read Naomi’s diary and learned about the serious hit-and-run Max had blackmailed PC Dan de Silva into covering up (using his knowledge that Dan had committed statutory rape by having sex with Andie Bell when she was underage). Elliot anonymously sent Max a note telling them all to lie to the police about the time that Sal left Max’s house on the night that Andie died, by threatening them that he would reveal their part in the hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured. They went along with it, but the guilt proved too much for Naomi and she led Pip to discover their subterfuge.

Who Was the Girl in Elliot’s Attic?

Elliot stumbled upon a girl who looked like Andie and who had been sleeping rough, and lured her back to the family home, which he pretended he’d sold but had really hung onto. He drunkenly confessed to Isla that he’d killed Sal, and then trapped her there, secretly visiting under the pretence of being out giving English tuition for extra money. That explains his reference to having “mouths to feed” and the disappearance of the biscuits that his daughter Naomi saw he’d bought back from the shop but couldn’t find in the house afterwards. Thanks to Pip’s quick-thinking, she tracked Elliot to the house and called the police before entering and discovering Isla, who was banging on the pipes to draw attention to her presence.