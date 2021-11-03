24: The 10 Best Villains

10. Phillip Bauer

I can’t find it now and I trust that it’s been lost to internet history, but EW (then fully branded as Entertainment Weekly) once hosted a conversation between 24 showrunner Howard Gordon and the executive producer of a daytime soap opera (whose name I also cannot remember but I swear this happened!) to talk about how they would run each other’s show’s. This conversation came well before 24’s sixth season and one has to imagine whether Howard Gordon took that soap opera producer’s advice.

Installing Jack’s own father Phillip (James Cromwell) as the big bad of season 6 is absolutely a move straight out of a soap opera. And the choice was weirdly fitting for the increasingly operatic drama of 24. Phillip founded BXJ Technologies and got a taste for corporate villainy. He worked behind the scenes in the Sentox nerve gas conspiracy of season 5 and conspired with Cheng Zhi to advance China on the world stage. That’s a lot of villainy for one man but thankfully Cromwell is the kind of actor who has the gravitas to pull it off.

9. Stephen Saunders

Most seasons of 24 fall into a comfortable two-part rhythm. The first half deals with Jack trying to halt a terroristic threat (usually originating from Islamic radicals in the Middle East, or Eastern European separatists) while the second half then has Jack uncover the real money behind the operation (usually a corporate creep or politician). When it comes to the second part of that 24 villain formula, Stephen Saunders is one of the show’s better “man behind the curtain” string-pullers.

In a very GoldenEye move, 24 presents Saunders as an ex-MI6 agent and an associate of Jack’s, with the two being the only men to survive the ill-fated “Operation Nightfall” to take out the Drazen family in Kosovo. Rightly disillusioned by Western government’s inflated intelligence/military apparatuses, Stephen uses a dangerous virus and a Mexican cartel to try to force the United States to dismantle it. Little does he know that the U.S. government will do pretty much literally anything other than disarm. U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! Anywho, Stephen Saunders was right and that earns him a spot on this list.

8. Benjamin Juma

Throughout its nine-season plus a movie run, 24 increasingly struggled with diversifying its villain pool. There are only so many times that one can return to international terrorism without it getting tired. We know this because 24 did it a lot and it did, in fact, get tired. 24: Redemption and season 7 villain Benjamin Juma (Tony Todd), however, was a breath of fresh air. Operating a rebel group in the fictional African nation of Sangala, Juma was a successful coup leader that somehow earned political recognition from the U.N. (and who also regrettably slaughtered tens of thousands of civilians).

Juma is a successful villain because he does something that no other 24 villain does – he successfully storms and occupies the White House. Though he is ultimately killed by Jack, that level achievement is quite rare for 24 baddies. He’s not the big bad of season 7 as that “honor” goes to Starkwood CEO Jonas Hodges (Jon Voight). But Tony Todd was Candyman and Jon Voight wasn’t, so he’s the real winner of this season.