X-Men: The On-Screen Deaths of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ranked

Professor Charles Xavier is back! The third teaser for Avengers: Doomsday shows Patrick Stewart in his Professor X digs once again, sitting in the Xavier Mansion alongside his old frenemy Magneto, once again portrayed by Ian McKellan. While the teaser boasts the return of the cast of the 2000s X-Men movies, including James Marsden as Cyclops in blue and yellow spandex, that return comes in a movie about the end of the Marvel Multiverse. Which means that Professor X is likely not long for this world.

Xavier’s demise won’t come as a surprise, and not just because of Doomsday‘s apocalyptic stakes. After all, not only have we seen Professor X die on screen multiple times before, but we’ve seen Professor X as played by Patrick Stewart come to an end in three different movies. (Yes, just three movies; the past changes right before he gets cooked by a Sentinel inX-Men: Days of Future Past, so that doesn’t count). So before we get to watch Stewart’s latest take on Xavier’s final moments, let’s rank his previous three death rattles.

3. Explosive Retribution in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Although he started out as a completely benevolent figure in the 1960s, by the comics of the early 1980s, Charles Xavier had become a more morally ambiguous character. Most of the time, he’s a kindhearted teacher who dreams of peace between humans and mutants. But he’s not above manipulation, threats, and outright villainy (see: X-Men: Deadly Genesis).

During the production of the third movie X-Men: The Last Stand, the franchise was dealing with its own bad guys, going from Bryan Singer for Brett Ratner as director. Whether its due to a change of person in charge or a bad script or the inability of a movie to properly adapt the Dark Phoenix Saga, The Last Stand failed at everything, including exploring Xavier’s feet of clay. The movie reveals that Xavier knew about Jean Grey’s incredible potential and, fearing that she couldn’t control it, put a mental block on her. When her death and resurrection removes the block, Jean proves Xavier right immediately by killing both Cyclops and Professor X.