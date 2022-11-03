The Wreck-It Ralph Easter Egg That Stole the Movie

Wreck-It Ralph is now 10 years old. While its sequel was a gigantic, sloppy mess of internet references, the original holds up as one of the better takes on the mega crossover subgenre. Hence even though the movie’s characters of Ralph and Felix (John C. Reilly and Jack MacBrayer) are pastiches of Donkey Kong and Mario, their world (or minimized multiverse?) is full of many pre-existing characters from real video games. Folks like Q*Bert and Dig Dug pop up as either supporting players or background dressing.

Of course, the biggest use of the crossover plot device is Bad Anon, a support group for video game villains that bookends the movie. Ralph bares his soul there to his various counterparts from different games. Some of them are legit video game characters like Neff from Altered Beast and Clyde from Pac-Man. Then you get the legally distinct types like Cyborg and Shinobi, who are blatantly just Kano and Smoke from Mortal Kombat in an unofficial capacity. A couple of these characters would go on to get their own major movie roles years later, such as Bowser and Dr. Robotnik.

Zangief from Street Fighter II gets his moment to give Ralph advice, which to this day is absolute bullshit because Zangief is a hero to children all around the world! He’s not a villain! He’s BFFs with E. Honda! Disney did the Red Cyclone dirty, and I’ll never forgive them for it.

Also from Street Fighter II, however, is the game’s final boss, M. Bison. Bison admittedly doesn’t do much in Wreck-It Ralph. During the Bad Anon meeting, he questions if Ralph is “going Turbo,” which is a reference to the movie’s villain buried under a reference to the game Street Fighter II Turbo (which, granted, does not make much sense in that context). He takes part in the group speech and, as everyone leaves, he points out that he won’t be able to bring snacks for next week’s meeting. Between that, being a wedding guest later in the movie, and being on Wreck-It Ralph’s poster, that’s it for M. Bison.