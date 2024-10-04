Don’t Go in the Sewers Film Series Introduces Its Own ‘Underground’ Lineup

Trailer for Don’t Go in the Sewers

Alligator (1980)

Director Lewis Teague, working from a sharp, clever screenplay by John Sayles, weaves the stuff of urban legend into a stylish and resourceful thriller tracking the ferocious fallout that follows a Missouri family’s decision, fresh from a Florida vacation, to dispose of their new baby pet alligator by way of the toilet. Flash forward 12 years and that baby, lurking in the city’s sewage system and surviving on animal waste from experiments with an illegal growth formula, is all grown up… and absolutely ravenous, leaving the unlucky detective Robert Forster racing to figure out what exactly is happening to the local wastewater treatment operators.

At the risk of courting controversy, director Chuck Russell’s The Blob is the rare remake to improve upon its original, taking the basic premise of the 1958 drive-in classic—a meteorite crashes to earth, unleashing an acidic gelatinous creature that quickly gets to work devouring everything in its path—and adding an element of military-industrial complex conspiratorial paranoia, some of the juiciest and most insidiously creative kills in the annals of ’80s horror, and Kevin Dillon’s gloriously archetypal loner rebel in a pulse-pounding sewer motorcycle chase that includes a bitchin’ “wall of death” evasion. Put quite simply, The Blob rocks.

The Host (2006)

Part family drama, part monster movie, part social satire, Bong Joon-ho’s big breakout gets going when a beastie bursts out of the polluted waters of Seoul’s Han River and wreaks wanton havoc, kidnapping the daughter of a dull-minded snack bar manager, and creating a crisis among the relations left behind. Manohla Dargis from the New York Times calls it “a loopy, feverishly imaginative genre hybrid about the demons that haunt us from without and within.”

Before the 21st-century video game-to-film adaptation boom, there was 1993’s Super Mario Bros., a critical punching bag and box-office catastrophe at the time of its release which, after years in which the “video game movie” formula has been codified and homogenized, now can be seen for the daffily charming, eccentric, and technically innovative piece of work it is, and has been accordingly adopted by a loyal cult following. Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo play the intrepid Brooklyn plumbers, plunging into the underground world of Dinohattan to save Princess Daisy (Samantha Mathis) from the clutches of the ruthless King Koopa (Dennis Hopper) in a film so loathed and loved that it can never be forgotten.

The live-action feature adaptation of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s cult comics that, along with the animated series which had begun airing a few years previous, launched an IP empire. A co-production between New Line Cinema and Hong Kong’s Golden Harvest, director Steve Barron’s film is a jocular knockabout kung fu actioner featuring the sewer-dwelling Heroes in a Half Shell, superbly costumed by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, a new jack swing and hip-hop-heavy soundtrack that spawned the hit single “Turtle Power,” and Elias Koteas giving a disarmingly committed performance as vigilante Casey Jones. A bodacious, bitchin’, gnarly, radical, wicked, hellacious, and even totally tubular good time.

Secret Screening

Want to know the mystery film in the Don’t Go in the Sewers lineup? Here’s a hint: this infamous, acronym-titled sci-fi chiller from 1984 illustrates the unfortunate side effects of a program of dumping green radioactive sludge in New York City’s subway tunnels — namely, the mutation of part of the city’s homeless population into cannibals whose ravenous rampaging poses a grave threat to the ruthless gentrification of Manhattan. A ringing indictment of corporate corruption that has, unfortunately, lost none of its relevance, featuring a remarkable rogues’ gallery of New York character actors, impressively stomach-churning practical effects, and underground atmospherics thick enough to stop up your nostrils.