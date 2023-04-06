The Bourne Legacy Revealed the Secret World Behind the Original Matt Damon Trilogy

Now in The Bourne Legacy, we discover that the story we are watching is occurring concurrently with the events that ended the second movie and began the third, with Eric’s not-DARPA organization being completely exasperated by the clusterf**k that is occurring—and not only because of Bourne but because of what Bourne exposes them to. For instance, Operation Treadstone is just one of many supersoldier programs DoD has been apparently running surreptitiously for decades. And what could blow it all up? Not Jason Bourne, per se, but the fallibility and ego of Jason Bourne’s proverbial creator, Finney’s Dr. Hirsch, who likes to party with other bad actors in the government like CIA Director Ezra Kramer (Scott Glenn).

As it turns out, the two have a long history of drunkenly alluding to their little spy games in euphemisms at parties. All of which are on YouTube. That is the crisis that precipitates the entire nightmare scenario of The Bourne Legacy. It’s also of a piece with the work of the arguably underrated mastermind, Tony Gilroy.

Celebrated these days by fan communities thanks to creating the first genuinely good Star Wars TV series, Andor, Gilroy cut his teeth on franchise entertainment in a different era. Having been with the Bourne franchise since the beginning, Gilroy penned or co-wrote every installment of the original Bourne trilogy. At the time, this received less attention since all three were technically based on books of the same names by Robert Ludlum, and the creative force most folks thought of behind those movies were the star, Matt Damon, and director Paul Greengrass, who took over as helmer of the 2004 and 2007 Bourne sequels. Indeed, Greengrass helped popularize the mid-2000s action movie obsession with chaotic handheld cinematography during action scenes, aka “shaky-cam,” which gave his movies’ action scenes a visceral, documentarian quality (and also made certain sequences, especially in the second movie, incomprehensible).

Greengrass may have defined the aesthetic we think of for the Bourne films, but the whole idea of adapting Ludlum’s novels into a gritty post-9/11 realpolitik franchise came from Gilroy and Doug Liman, the latter being the director of The Bourne Identity. Liman first came up with the idea of adapting Ludlum because the author’s vision of 1980s espionage reminded him of his father’s investigation into the Iran-Contra affair. And after Liman left the franchise following the first film, it really became Gilroy who was the creative through-line, mostly jettisoning the novels to build his own labyrinthine vision of 21st century governmental agencies being unshackled by little things like accountability or oversight during the War on Terror years.

The Bourne Legacy perhaps reflects this more than any other film in the franchise. As the first installment to be made after Damon and Greengrass said they were done, as well as the first after Gilroy made his directorial debut (and greatest work to date) in Michael Clayton (2009), Legacy was a chance for the key writer to assume the director’s chair. And for creating a new antagonist that expanded beyond Jason’s origins, Gilroy envisioned not faceless, omnipotent generals and master spies chasing the hero. Instead he created panicked and reactionary technocrats so afraid of a P.R. disaster that they’ll do anything to cover their own ass… including kill for it.

This is the impetus of the movie and it makes for an interesting forerunner to Gilroy’s work on Andor. Much like the Star Wars series, the film’s new protagonist is not an amnesiac looking for answers. PFC Kenneth James Kitsom, alias Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner), knows exactly who he is and the games he’s played to enter the Operation Outcome experiment in a different division and agency from the CIA’s Treadstone. He’s a killing machine who volunteered to be enhanced, although years later he has second thoughts about it. Hence why he’s been essentially banished to the Alaskan wilderness nearest the Arctic where he meets “Number Three” (Oscar Isaac), another Outcome agent who’s been reassigned to this frozen hell because he was still too human for men like Byer, having fallen in love during a prior mission.