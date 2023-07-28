The Beanie Bubble Review: Understuffed ‘90s Nostalgia As a Movie

One cannot hold it against Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash that their Beanie Babies biopic, appropriately titled The Beanie Bubble, is arriving late in what has suddenly become something of a trend. Just a few months ago, the prospect of a “Michael Jordan movie” being actually about Mike’s Air Jordan sneakers seemed like a bizarre novelty. In (brief) hindsight though, it now seems like the kickoff for a spate of films with their hearts set on streaming. Air, Tetris, BlackBerry, Pinball, and Flamin’ Hot have all attempted to tell stories of American (or Canadian) capitalism gone super-turbo. Some of them are feel-good human interest yarns (or perhaps just commercials) while others are Icarus parables about company executives who flew too close to the sun.

Either way, the best of them (and I’d argue about half are at least pretty good) have something to say beyond eulogizing a consumerist trinket that a few decades later might as well be an artifact to a lost civilization. And therein lies the issue with The Beanie Bubble as it arrives on Apple TV+ this weekend: What does it have to say about the creation of miniature stuffed animals which took over the internet for a few years in the late ‘90s? And perhaps more importantly, what does it have to say beyond those cute googly eyes?

Unfortunately, not a lot. Embracing a seemingly clever nonlinear structure, Gore and Kulash pivot frequently between the creation of Ty Inc. in the 1980s and the rise of Ty’s Beanie Babies during the second half of the 1990s. In both timelines, the one constant besides cuddly toys is Zach Galifianakis as H. Ty Warner, the singularly stunted co-founder of the company and a deceptively nebbish narcissist. Galifianakis’ Ty is a big kid who at the age of 40 is emotionally not yet 14. There’s a certain openness about him that’s disarming, too. He has no problem taking good ideas from the seven-year-old daughter of his girlfriend about how to name or design a Beanie Baby—but he also has no problem taking credit for that seven-year-old’s idea if it becomes a hit.

The structure of the film allows this to unspool across parallel tracks as told from the vantage of the women in his life, which onscreen include his girlfriend and co-founder Robbie (Elizabeth Banks) in the ‘80s, and later his new girlfriend in the ‘90s who already has children of her own, Sheila (Sarah Snook). Also in the ‘90s, and in what might be the most effective narrative strand that deserved more attention, is Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan), Ty Inc.’s teenage gopher who goes on to never receive the credit she deserves for helping pioneer internet marketing via Beanie Babies on eBay.