Syd Mead Is Not Science Fiction

By his mid-teens, Mead distanced himself from the old time religion of his parents as a new devotion emerged: bright future. The works of his adolescence and early adulthood burst with an almost unbridled gusto of color and life as potential futures were considered. Cowboys draped in pastel tour rural ranch grounds on horseback and bi-copter. Flying transport, early prototypes of Blade Runner-esque vehicles to come, twenty five years before the fact, are wrapped in chrome and almost seem to lift off the page.

After his 1959 graduation from the Art Center in Los Angeles where he majored in industrial design, word quickly spread of this young man with a “future touch:” the uncanny ability to conceptualize and render achievable futures with the dexterity of an industrial engineer, the functionality of a city planner, and the poetry of a master painter. His first post-college berth at Ford’s Advanced Car Styling studio—where he worked on futuristic concept cars like the Gyron—lasted all of 26 months. The “thinness of purpose” got to him, he said. “If the company decided to stop making cars and start making washing machines next week, the process would not change at all—you just start doing sketches of washing machines.”

Mead departed Ford in 1961, and it was a providential overture made by industrial giant U.S. Steel shortly prior that which truly set the stage for the budding visual futurist to prove his worth. Aluminum, both lighter and cheaper, had been steadily eating into U.S. Steel’s profits, as well as the public’s romance with the once iconic alloy. The task for Mead was clear: to portray steel as a material of the future. Fifty years. One hundred years. Beyond. To make it relevant again today by showcasing its dreamy successes of tomorrow.

It was the assignment he had been practicing for his whole life, and Mead did not disappoint. Essentially given carte blanche, he remarkably completed the entire book—text and images—in just 30 days. While first intended as a product marketing catalogue aimed squarely at U.S. Steel customers, clients, and manufacturing partners, his work was such a sensation that the company commissioned four more books through 1969, and expanded the distribution of the volumes, running adverts for free copies in young people’s magazines, and seeding editions to all of the major art and design schools across the country.

The result was the 1960s equivalent of a viral sensation; the books “went horizontal through the design community,” as Syd put it himself. Blossoming directors, designers, technologists, and innovators sought out the books and cherished them as cult objects. Windows into the future of both technology and design.

Acclaimed genre director Joe Johnston, who cut his teeth as art director on the original Star Wars films, described the experience of receiving one of the U.S. Steel books while a student at Long Beach State in the late 1960s: “It was all about, ‘This is how steel is going to be used in the future.’ It was paintings by Syd Mead. They gave these portfolios—I think there were 12 illustrations—to design schools and students. They published them with no copyright at all. ‘What we’re saying is, this is the future.’”