Stephen Lang on Tombstone’s Troubled Production: Kurt Russell ‘Refused to Let It Die’

Of all the so-called “Neo-Westerns” produced in the modern era—which is to say Oaters made after the ’70s—few have enjoyed as much longevity as Tombstone. Released sheepishly in 1993 by a studio so preemptively embarrassed about behind-the-scenes troubles that Disney elected to not screen it for critics, Tombstone was expected to come and go. Instead it never left.

Bill Clinton famously screened Tombstone multiple times in the White House’s East Wing throughout his presidency; publications like Paste and IndieWire list it among the greatest Westerns ever made to this day; and star Val Kilmer titled his autobiography after one of the many quotable lines his Doc Holliday utters in the picture: “I’m your Huckleberry.” It’s a remarkable legacy, which in some ways still astonishes the people who made it, including Stephen Lang.

We caught up with the respected character actor earlier this month ahead of his latest turn in Sisu: Road to Revenge. We also got to talking about his time as Ike Clanton, the cowardly bully and rustler who found himself squaring off against Holliday (Val Kilmer) and Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) at the O.K. Corral. Thirty-two years after the cinematic fact, Lang is visibly proud of Tombstone’s legacy, even if it remains an experience marred by what it might have been.

“I knew that the original script was as good a script, and better, than any I’ve ever read,” Lang recalls. “It was essentially The Godfather in 1880 Arizona, it seemed to me. It was so good. There were so many strands going on. And then as we made the film, there were difficulties, certainly, at the beginning. Things straightened out, but I just never knew that we were gonna make something—I didn’t know that we could achieve what the script achieved, okay? And in fact, we didn’t.”