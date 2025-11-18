Sisu 2: Meet the Man Who Can Stop the Immortal

Indeed, whereas 2021’s Sisu captured the imagination of genre fans around the world by having Jorma Tommila’s Aatami Korpi wordlessly dismantle what seemed like the entire Third Reich in a fantasy vision of the final days of World War II in Nazi-occupied Finland, Sisu: Road to Revenge is both a grander and more intimate affair. After all, we are told as part of Korpi’s mysterious backstory in the first Sisu that he earned nicknames like “the Immortal” and Koschei (a powerful sorcerer is Slavic folklore) by bedeviling the Russian Red Army for years. The reasons for this, we cryptically learn, had something to do with what the Soviets did to his family.

In Sisu: Road to Revenge, we meet those Soviets, and one in particular played by Lang as the polar opposite of Korpi. While Tommila’s hero is the absolute quiet type—a conspicuous presence who has about as many lines of dialogue as Charlie Chaplin’s Tramp in a 1920s silent film—Lang’s Igor Draganov is a loquacious, grandstanding Red Army officer who perhaps never wanted to become the butcher of Finland. But due to the orders from his superiors he has a long, red-stained history with the Korpi family.

“They’re two sides of the same coin,” Lang observes. “They both persevere, they’re both relentless. The difference is this: Tommila has lost so much. He’s lost everything because he’s lost his family. Igor’s got nothing to lose and never has had anything to lose. And that’s a tough position to be in.”

Still, it was the finer details of Lang’s acting choices that attracted Helander to the casting, as well as opening up a character who is perhaps as much of an intellectual threat to Korpi as a physical one.

“Lang really wanted to have that mustache, and I think he looks really cool with that mustache,” the writer-director chuckles about his antagonist, even allowing there might be some echoes of Soviet Union despot Joseph Stalin’s appearance.

“Stalin has much in common with Igor, the callousness, the coldness,” Lang considers. “The calculating cruelty of it, that’s something we very much associate with Uncle Joe, you know?”