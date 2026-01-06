See Hugh Jackman as Old Man Robin Hood in New A24 Trailer

“Give me my bent bow in hand, and my broad arrows I’ll let flee; and where the arrow is taken up, there shall my grave digged be.” So sayeth Robin Hood with his near dying breath—or at least that is what is passed down to us by one version of his end in a folktale recorded in 1786. It appears that Hugh Jackman, and perhaps more intriguingly writer-director Michael Sarnoski and indie trendsetting studio A24, are about to give us another. And as befits those tastes, it looks like it’s going to get dark.

In our first teaser trailer, an aged and extremely bearded Jackman provides a hero even more wisened and wearied than the riff on Old Man Logan he led in what is still the finest X-Men movie ever made, Logan. And like that James Mangold picture, The Death of Robin Hood appears keen on deconstructing the mythology that goes into tales of heroes and villains, outlaws and freedom fighters. “People speak of Robin Hood, tell his stories,” Jackman forewarns at the top of the trailer. “They’re all lies.”

In some ways this is obviously familiar territory for Jackman, who has lately sought to subvert and contradict many of the heroic roles that began his Hollywood career. What once was defined by a more idolized portrait of Wolverine in movies like the original X-Men trilogy, or for that matter the sparkling theatrics of Van Helsing and Duke Leopold of Albany, has since given way to the aforementioned Logan and the tragically flawed father of Prisoners.

So this positively medieval interpretation of Robin Hood appears very much in the same vein. Here we see Jackman caked in mud and misery as he describes himself as a monstrous brigand more comfortable swinging an ax in blood-soaked battle than a bow at a frolicking tourney.