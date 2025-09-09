See Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Like Never Before in The Smashing Machine Trailer

It’s fashionable nowadays to criticize Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s acting choices, but there was a time not long ago where the wrestler-turned-actor’s natural charisma garnered somewhat different notices. While never celebrated as a prospective awards contender, he was still cheered on as “franchise viagra” on SNL, and if not celebrated by critics, then definitely respected for a boundless charisma and a nature so sunny that “even when he’s not wearing a smile, his facial muscles carry the ghost of one.”

Which is what makes seeing that smile turned mirthless in the latest trailer for Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine seem haunted and eerie.

“For me, a day without pain is like a day without sunshine,” Johnson’s Mark Kerr says in the new teaser. A day without pain, or sunshine, also feels like anathema to Johnson’s onscreen persona of the last 20 or so years—which might be why the role is already earning raves out of Venice where the film also picked up the Silver Lion for Safdie’s direction. Somehow, it would seem, sun in that smile has gone out. It’s been replaced by a steel we have not seen since Pain & Gain.

In Smashing Machine, Johnson plays Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight champion and former wrestler who was the subject of a 2002 HBO documentary of the same name. A mixed martial artist who admitted to struggling with substance abuse and professional setbacks, Kerr appears an apropos subject matter for Safdie. The previous two films he co-directed with brother Josh, Good Time and Uncut Gems, were relentlessly bleak in their tales which intersected with the sports world, and together they promise a film that’s likely thornier than the conventional sports movie trailer Smashing Machine offers above.